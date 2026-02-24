Oura thinks its new AI can do what ChatGPT can’t for women’s health
The smart ring maker is rolling out a clinician-vetted LLM inside Oura Advisor, designed to deliver personalised guidance to users
Oura is doubling down on its ambitions to become more than a passive health tracker.
The smart ring company has announced its first proprietary large language model (LLM), built specifically for women’s health, which will roll out for testing inside Oura Labs this week.
The new model powers an upgraded version of Oura Advisor, the in-app guidance feature that lets users ask questions about their health data.
Until now, Advisor has combined generative AI with Oura’s health algorithms, but its responses have often felt broad and informational rather than deeply tailored.
With this update, Oura says conversations will be grounded in clinical standards and informed by each user’s biometric trends.
Designed with clinicians, powered by biometrics
According to the company, the model has been trained on established medical research and reviewed by Oura’s in-house clinicians and women’s health experts.
It can field questions across the reproductive health spectrum, from menstrual cycle changes to menopause, while factoring in personal signals such as sleep, activity, stress and cycle data.
Oura's chief medical officer, Ricky Bloomfield, framed the launch as part of a broader rethink of how AI should be used in health.
As he explained, "Women’s health is too complex – and too often overlooked – to rely on one-size-fits-all systems."
"By designing a model specifically for women and grounding it in trusted clinical science and real-world biometric data, we’re setting the standard for how responsible intelligence should be built."
The feature will initially live inside Oura Labs, the company’s testing hub for experimental tools, where users can opt in and provide feedback.
The company emphasised that the feature will roll out gradually and not be available to all members at launch.
Oura also emphasises that the model runs on its own infrastructure and that conversations aren’t used to train external AI systems.
The launch signals a broader trend in wearables, one in which the focus shifts from tracking metrics to actively interpreting them.
For Oura, embedding a proprietary LLM inside the app is a clear step toward making its ecosystem the first place users turn for health answers, rather than heading to third-party chatbots.
