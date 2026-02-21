Levitex debuts ‘world’s first’ pillow topper – and it’s a game changer for side sleepers
Levitex’s new pillow topper is versatile, supportive and affordable
QUICK SUMMARY
Levitex has launched the Slice pillow, a ‘world’s first’ pillow topper.
Available to pre-order now, the Levitex Slice is designed to offer extra height and support for your existing pillow.
You may have heard of a mattress topper, but have you ever heard of a pillow topper? Levitex, a specialist sleep company, has launched the Levitex Slice, a ‘world’s first’ pillow topper, designed to improve your sleep and relieve tension in the head, neck and spine – but it’s the price that will surprise you the most.
Levitex is best known for its use of polyurethane foam in its pillows and mattresses. Not to be confused with memory, this type of foam is similar to latex, and offers great pressure relief on the body without causing strain on the body or affecting your posture.
Now, Levitex has come out with its new Levitex Slice pillow, a pillow topper that can be used in multiple ways to help with your body’s alignment and pain relief. It’s much slimmer than a regular pillow, measuring just 2.5cm height, 60cm length and 40cm width, and is meant to sit atop your current pillow for extra comfort.
Just like you would with a mattress topper, the Levitex Slice pillow is designed to prolong the life of your current pillow without you having to buy a new one. As mentioned, it’s good for alignment and minimises the strain you may feel in your neck while you sleep.
While you can use it to improve the height and feel of any pillow, the Levitex Slice pillow sits nicely on top of Levitex’s Sleep Posture Pillow which we rated highly in our Levitex pillow review. Alternatively, it can be used between or underneath your legs, knees and hips to relieve muscle strain.
The Levitex Slice has mainly been designed for side sleepers as this sleep position can negatively affect the head and neck due to the angle. A high loft pillow or topper is great for side sleepers as it fills the gap between your head and shoulder so your neck doesn’t dip or strain, and your spine stays neutral and aligned.
When I first heard about a pillow topper, I thought it sounded strange and a bit pointless. But as someone who sleeps on their side, my current pillow is great for supporting me but I sometimes wake up with a sore neck due to my nightly tossing and turning. So, a pillow topper like the Levitex Slice pillow could solve all my problems!
The Levitex Slice pillow is available to buy for £29. As of writing, you can get 15% off the Levitex Slice pillow when you pre-order it.
