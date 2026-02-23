Not a typo: Garmin just slashed $300 off its top-tier MicroLED smartwatch without telling anyone
The Fenix 8 Pro received an unexpected (but very much welcome) price cut in the US
We’re used to Garmin charging a premium for its wearables, and, truth be told, that’s part of the appeal. When you spend big on a Garmin watch, you expect top-tier build, features and longevity in return.
That’s especially true for the Fenix 8 Pro, launched last year as the world’s first MicroLED smartwatch, which arrived with a hefty $2,000 price tag. Now, in a move that feels both surprising and welcome, Garmin has quietly knocked $300 off the price of its flagship smartwatch.
The brand’s most ambitious adventure watch yet, the Fenix 8 Pro MicroLED pairs a dazzling, ultra-bright display with rugged build quality, multi-band GPS, advanced training analytics and expedition-ready battery life. It's now $300 less than it was a few months ago – the perfect time to check it out!
I spent some quality time with the watch last year, and it felt a bit like getting a glimpse of the future of rugged smartwatches. The headline feature is, of course, the MicroLED display, which is an eye-wateringly bright panel that delivers exceptional clarity, vivid colours and superb outdoor visibility.
However, the watch is more than just a flashy display. The Fenix 8 Pro also introduces LTE and Messenger functionality, letting you send messages or voice clips directly from your wrist without relying on a phone.
For adventurers, this standalone connectivity, paired with solid battery life that stretches to around ten days in smartwatch mode, adds genuine utility beyond the usual fitness tracking.
In day-to-day use, it feels very much like its predecessor, the Garmin Fenix 8, in the best way possible. The brand hasn’t reinvented the core experience, but it has refined it, layering cutting-edge screen tech and new communication tools on top of an already comprehensive platform.
My and most other reviewers' biggest concern was the price, with the MicroLED model commanding a steep premium over the AMOLED versions.
With this price drop, the Fenix 8 Pro is finally really worth considering, not just for Garmin enthusiasts but anyone wanting to check out what wearables will look like in the near future.
[via Garminrumors]
