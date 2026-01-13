Garmin just gave its marine smartwatch satellite calling (and a split personality)

We didn't have to wait too long in 2026 for a new Garmin release.

The new quatix 8 Pro is officially aimed at mariners, but its biggest upgrade has nothing to do with anchors or autopilot.

Instead, it brings inReach satellite connectivity and LTE calling directly to the wrist.

The tech, first introduced in wearables in last year's Garmin Fenix 8 Pro, lets you send messages, share your location, make calls, and trigger SOS alerts, even when you’re miles beyond mobile coverage.

In practical terms, it means the new Garmin watch can stay connected up to 50 miles offshore via satellite networks, then switch to cellular when coverage returns.

When saltwater meets lifestyle

The 47mm case features a titanium bezel, sapphire lens and a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, with battery life rated at up to 15 days in smartwatch mode.

It also includes Garmin Pay, 24/7 health tracking and more than 100 activity profiles, from wakesurfing and waterskiing to weight training and gym sessions.

Garmin’s new Boat Mode reinforces that split personality. When activated, it brings marine controls like autopilot, trolling motor and vessel data to the front of the interface.

When deactivated, the watch reverts to a more conventional smartwatch layout for everyday use.

Boat Mode: activated (Image credit: Garmin)

Beyond connectivity, quatix 8 Pro can also control onboard systems, including chartplotter voice commands, entertainment systems, lighting and compatible trolling motors, all directly from the watch.

Garmin says the goal is simple: keep users connected, informed and safer when a phone is impractical or impossible to carry.

That safety element is reinforced by Garmin’s SOS system, which connects users to a 24/7 response centre experienced in coordinating marine incidents worldwide.

A very Garmin kind of flex

Quatix 8 Pro doesn’t try to hide its specialist marine watch nature.

The combination of AMOLED, premium materials, long battery life and satellite connectivity makes it feel like part of Garmin’s wider push into more lifestyle-friendly, ultra-capable wearables.

It’s also another reminder that Garmin now operates in a very different smartwatch lane to most of its rivals, one where satellite communication, weeks-long battery life, and serious navigation features are becoming the norm rather than the exception.

Quatix 8 Pro will be available from 16 January 2026 at Garmin UK, Garmin US, Garmin EU and Garmin AU, priced at £1,139.99 / $$1,299.99 / €1.299,99 / AU$2,299.

InReach subscription sold separately.