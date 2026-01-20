Garmin just gave its most serious smartwatch a new kind of armour
The Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition adds a new finish that not only makes it ultra-durable but also very, very cool
Garmin has unveiled a new version of its Tactix 8 watch that doesn’t add new sensors, software, or modes, yet still feels like a meaningful upgrade.
The Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition takes Garmin’s flagship tactical/outdoor watch and wraps it in a ceramic-polymer coating more commonly used on firearms, industrial equipment, and high-stress mechanical parts.
The result is a smartwatch that isn’t just designed to survive abuse, but to visibly age with it.
Cerakote is prized for its resistance to abrasion, corrosion and chemicals, and the company says each case is sprayed and oven-cured individually, giving every watch a slightly unique finish that develops character over time rather than simply picking up scratches.
The watch itself remains the same Tactix 8 platform, with a 51mm titanium case, sapphire lens, 1.4-inch AMOLED display, built-in LED flashlight, and battery life rated at up to 29 days in smartwatch mode.
Wear patterns as a feature, not a flaw
Functionally, the Cerakote Edition keeps Garmin’s full tactical feature set intact, including Stealth Mode, night-vision compatibility, dual-format GPS coordinates, jumpmaster modes and Applied Ballistics Ultralight support.
It also retains the broader performance and outdoor credentials of the Tactix 8, with dive ratings to 40 metres, multi-band GPS with SatIQ, TopoActive maps, strength-training tools, and full 24/7 health tracking.
Outside military use, the Garmin watch behaves more like a luxury outdoor wearable than a specialist military instrument, with phone calls, notifications and Garmin Pay supported when paired to a smartphone.
The Tactix 8 Cerakote Edition goes on sale on 23 January 2026, priced at £1,379.99 in the UK and $1,599.99 in the US, placing it firmly in ultra-premium smartwatch territory.
Two colourways are available at launch, slate grey and olive drab, both leaning firmly into the Tactix line’s military heritage.
