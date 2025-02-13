Garmin launches the Tactix 8 with new rucking and diving features and a built-in microphone
It may be the most hardcore Garmin yet
Garmin has just launched its highly anticipated Tactix 8 smartwatch, setting the bar higher for tactical wearables.
Available in two case sizes (47mm and 51mm), the Tactix 8 is Garmin’s latest addition to its 'tactical' series, packed with even more military-inspired features and rugged durability, that we think Jason Fox would approve of.
New additions to the smartwatch include a rucking and diving feature, a built-in speaker and microphone, as well as an applied ballistics ultralight solver. According to Garmin, the latter “gives you access to aiming solutions for long-range shooting in the field”.
There’s also a new ‘stealth mode’ which “turns off wireless communications but still collects distances traveled and biometric data without recording location data”, a built-in flashlight, and ‘night vision goggle mode’. As you can tell, this isn’t the watch for your average fitness enthusiast.
Built to military standards with a titanium bezel and sapphire lens, the Tactix 8 also borrows features from the Fenix 8, including leakproof buttons and a new sensor guard to help protect the watch’s essential sensors, making it tougher than ever.
Battery-wise, it's pretty incredible but, ultimately, it will depend on which display you choose. The AMOLED display— available in the 47mm and 51mm size— offers up to 16 days of battery in smartwatch mode, while the 51mm solar model boosts this up to 48 days.
As a complete fitness and training companion, the Tactix 8 offers a suite of fitness and wellness tracking too, like VO2 max, strength training plans, and 24/7 health monitoring, helping you stay fit and prepared for any challenge.
The Tactix 8 will be available to order from 21 February with prices starting at $1,299.99/ £1,189.99/ AU$2,299. For more information, visit Garmin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AU today.
