Garmin Fenix 8 Series launches with AMOLED screen, new GPS chip and built-in microphone

Garmin has just taken its beloved Fenix series to a whole new level, and it's packed with everything you could possibly want in a rugged outdoor watch .

If you thought the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro was impressive, get ready to be blown away by the new Fenix 8 Series!

One of the most notable upgrades in the Fenix 8 Series is the option to choose between a stunning AMOLED display or a solar-charging MIP display. Yes, you read that right – AMOLED, in a Fenix!

This is a first for Garmin’s flagship line, and it promises to deliver vibrant colours and sharp contrasts that make every glance at your wrist a visual treat.

AMOLED was previously reserved for the Garmin Epix Gen 2 , but it seems the brand has decided to introduce the technology to the Fenix line.

And if battery life is your top priority, the solar variant harnesses the power of the sun like never before, giving you up to a staggering 48 days of juice on the 51mm model.

Even the AMOLED variety can last up to 29 days on a single charge – eat your heart out, Apple Watch Ultra 2 .

Garmin hasn't just focused on making the Fenix 8 look good; they've made it tougher than ever.

(Image credit: Garmin)

With leakproof metal buttons, a new sensor guard, which protects one of the two microphones and the barometric altimeter and acts as a button guard, and military-grade durability, this watch is ready to handle anything you throw at it, be it thermal extremes, shocks, or water.

And let’s not forget the premium materials like an optional titanium bezel and sapphire lens, which ensure that your Fenix 8 can take a beating without showing it.

Thanks to the built-in speaker and microphone, you can now make and take calls directly from your wrist when paired with a compatible smartphone. Voice commands for tasks like starting a workout or setting a timer are also at your beck and call.

And for those moments when you're off the beaten path, the Garmin Messenger app, introduced to Garmin wearables earlier this year, offers two-way text messaging.

If diving is your thing, the Fenix 8 is ready to dive with you – literally. The brand has a dedicated line of dive watches (like the excellent Descent MK3 ), so adding this feature seems like a nod to the Apple Watch Ultra and the Huawei Watch Ultimate .

With a 40-meter dive rating and dedicated support for both scuba and apnea diving, the Fenix 8 is as at home underwater as it is on land.

And when you’re ready to dry off and hit the trails, the advanced mapping and navigation features will help you stay on track, thanks to TopoActive maps, SatIQ, and multi-band GPS.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Speaking of positioning, the Fenix 8 has a new GPS chip and a feature called Position Enhancement. It offers post-activity enhancement to improve location data after certain activities (e.g., walking, running, and hiking). An interesting feature we’re looking forward to seeing in action.

Garmin has also gone above and beyond to cater to athletes of all kinds. New advanced strength training features include tailored 4-6-week plans, and the watch also offers sport-specific workouts for athletes of all types, including trail runners, surfers, skiers and more.

Garmin knows that adventures don’t always happen in broad daylight, which is why the Fenix 8 Series, like its predecessor, includes a built-in LED flashlight.

With adjustable brightness, a red light, and a strobe mode, this is more than just a convenience; it's a vital tool for anyone who needs to navigate in the dark, whether you’re out on a late-night run or just searching for something under the sofa.

Starting at $999/ £950/ AU$1,699, the Fenix 8 Series received a significant price bump compared to the Fenix 7 due to the lack of non-solar, non-AMOLED option. For more information, visit Garmin US, Garmin UK and Garmin AU today.