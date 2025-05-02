The case against LTE on the Garmin Fenix 8

Rumour has it that an LTE-capable Fenix 8 variant is on the horizon and that, for all we know, LTE could be the next big thing for Garmin wearables. As a veteran Garmin watch user, I have mixed emotions about a new Fenix variant, and not just because there are already a quadrillion of them available to buy.

According to recent reports, the upcoming Garmin Fenix 8 might feature LTE connectivity, marking the first time the rugged outdoor watch would offer a cellular option.

The idea is simple: allow users to track activities, send emergency alerts, and share live locations without needing to bring a phone. But there's one big question looming over the potential launch: do Garmin users actually want this?

To understand what an LTE-equipped Fenix 8 would offer, it helps to look back at the Forerunner 945 LTE. Released in 2021, it was Garmin's first (and so far only) LTE-enabled watch. Was it a popular model? Not really. While it was well-reviewed for what it did (lightweight, feature-rich, triathlon watch), the LTE version was niche.

Its biggest issue? You couldn't use your own SIM or eSIM. You had to subscribe to Garmin's LTE service, which limited its appeal, especially in the U.S., where consumers expect carrier flexibility.

Worse still, calling or texting from your wrist like on an Apple Watch, LTE on the 945 LTE was restricted to safety alerts and live tracking.

In that light, LTE on the Fenix 8 isn't quite the same as the full cellular independence people might expect from a smartwatch. And if Garmin sticks with the same model, offering LTE only through its proprietary service, it may be met with a similar lukewarm reception.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Connect+ and the creeping cost of Garmin ownership

In addition to its LTE offering, Garmin has already taken a similar approach to the (Garmin) Messenger app, which you must use with the Garmin inReach Mini 2. (In that sense, the Connect+ model isn't all that surprising, after all.)

Speaking of Connect, rumours and speculations (see also the Forbes article about the subject) suggest Garmin might be working on a paid service tier that could include additional health insights, premium training features, or exclusive tools.

If LTE access is bundled into this new Connect+ subscription, it might feel more valuable, but also more complicated. Will people want to pay for Connect+ and LTE separately? Or would it only work as a bundled perk?

Connect+ is off to a rocky start, even though I admit that most changes to any Garmin services are usually welcomed by the company's user base. People are still mulling over the Garmin Connect app redesign from last year, saying it's buggy and not user-friendly enough.

Of course, we'll keep using it, anyway, because what else can you do? Time goes on, and apps need to change. Looking at website and app designs from 10 years ago, it's probably for the best that Garmin is trying to modernise its app.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

What LTE might mean for Fenix 8 pricing

Pricing is another concern. When the Forerunner 945 LTE launched, it was $50 more than the standard version. If the same uplift is applied to the already premium-priced Fenix 8, we could be looking at a watch starting at $849 or even higher for the LTE edition.

Add a subscription on top, and that price creeps into Apple Watch Ultra 2 territory but without full cellular functionality.

Garmin users are loyal, and many are athletes, adventurers, or serious outdoors enthusiasts who value battery life and robust navigation tools over staying connected 24/7.

For them, LTE might be a "nice to have," not a "must-have." Let's hope Garmin considers its approach and adds LTE in a meaningful way so people won't feel short-changed.

We certainly don't need LTE to feel like a half-step, a feature with potential, but one that doesn’t quite go far enough to justify the extra cost and complexity.

Fenix 8 LTE could be brilliant but only if Garmin gets it right

The Fenix is Garmin's flagship watch and shouldn't be treated as a sandbox for rolling out new features. Historically, the Instinct franchise fulfilled that purpose; Garmin have already launched all sorts of wacky versions, the latest being a tactical model of the Garmin Instinct 3 with a kill switch and metal-reinforced bezel.

Shoving LTE in the Fenix might appeal to some, but given the controversy around the Connect+ launch, I can envision people being less than pleased about the existence of the Fenix 8 LTE, especially in today's fraught global financial environment.

There is a slight chance that Garmin will surprise us all and roll out a well-thought-out watch and subscription combination. Even if that's the case, I wish they had picked a different watch to reintroduce LTE. For now, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

[via Techradar]