Garmin turned its affordable outdoor watch into an army-ready beast

The Garmin Instinct 3 lineup already surprised fans by offering both AMOLED and Solar models straight out of the gate, a first for this once-basic outdoor watch family.

But with the new Instinct 3 Tactical Edition, Garmin’s taken the adventure-ready DNA of the Instinct and pumped it full of mission-critical upgrades designed for the battlefield as much as the backcountry.

Available in both 45mm and 50mm solar-powered versions, as well as a 50mm AMOLED model, the Tactical Edition keeps the same core specs as the original Instinct 3.

This includes multi-band GPS, insane battery life, and rugged MIL-STD 810 construction; however, the new model adds military-focused features, such as a metal-reinforced bezel, built-in LED flashlight, and new activity profiles like rucking.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Built for those who demand more than just fitness metrics, the Instinct 3 Tactical Edition includes a Night Vision Goggle mode, Stealth Mode, and a Kill Switch that wipes all data from the watch if security becomes an issue.

The new rucking activity profile (see also: what's rucking?) lets users input pack weight to better measure effort, perfect for military training, tactical athletes, or anyone prepping for a weighted challenge.

It’s also compatible with Applied Ballistics software (unlock fee required), allowing sharpshooters to pair their watch with Garmin’s dedicated ballistic app for advanced shooting calculations.

The built-in LED flashlight is now available across the board – not just on premium Garmin watches like the Garmin Fenix 8 – and offers variable brightness, a green light for preserving night vision, and a strobe mode for signalling.

(Image credit: Garmin)

As with the original Instinct 3, you’ll find Garmin Coach training plans, smart notifications, and 24/7 health tracking, including HRV status, Pulse Ox, and sleep scores.

Multi-band GPS with SatIQ tech balances precision with battery life, and TracBack routing helps guide you back to safety after an off-grid expedition.

The Instinct 3 Tactical Edition goes on sale from 30 April, with the AMOLED model priced at £499.99/ $599.99/ AU$1,199 and Solar models starting at £429.99/ $499.99/ AU$1,099.

Head over to Garmin UK, Garmin US and Garmin AU for more info.