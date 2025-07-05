Garmin’s top-performing Fenix watch gets massive price drop in early Prime Day deal

If you're after a seriously capable fitness watch and don’t want to wait for Amazon's summer Prime Day to kick off properly, this early Garmin deal might be the excuse you need.

Right now, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar has been slashed to $549.99 on Amazon. That’s almost a whopping 40% off its usual $899.99 price tag - and the lowest I've ever seen for this version on sale for. That's a pretty impressive discount, especially considering this is the mid-size, 47mm edition with a titanium bezel, sapphire display and solar charging.

It might not be the newest Garmin on the block, but the Fenix 7 Pro is still one of the best multisport watches you can get your hands on.

When T3 reviewed the Fenix 7 Pro back in 2023, we praised its upgraded features, versatility and - most of all - rugged capabilities. We also loved how it introduced Garmin’s new bio-sensor, sporting more accurate heart rate and blood oxygen readings under the hood, a tweaked MIP display that’s easier to read in full sun, and - for the first time on this size - a built-in LED flashlight.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar: was $899.99 now $549.99 at Amazon The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro boasts multi-band GPS, solar charging, and a built-in LED flashlight. This early Prime Day deal drops the rugged 47mm Sapphire Solar model to just $549.99 - that’s 39% off its $899.99 list price and one of the best prices I’ve seen for this premium adventure watch.

What really makes the Fenix 7 Pro stand out, however, is that it has solar charging built into its actual face to help stretch out that already excellent battery life, along with all the usual Garmin goodness. That is, multi-band GPS, topo maps, advanced training tools and recovery metrics. And yes, it’s still built like a tank, with a sapphire crystal display that should survive pretty much anything you can throw at it.

It might be classed as a “Pro” version, but it’s less of a next-gen leap and more of a polished upgrade over the standard Fenix 7. That said, if you’re coming from an older model - especially the Fenix 5 or 6 - this will feel like a big step up in terms of both features and comfort.

There’s no word on how long this massive discount will be around for, so if you’ve been thinking about investing in a serious adventure-ready wearable, now might be the time to make the move.