Pocket-sized and waterproof: this five-star Insta 360 cam is nearly 50% off

If you’ve been holding out to treat yourself to a brand new action time, now may be the time to make the move. Amazon has slashed the price of the Insta 360 One X2, reducing it from $429.99 to $229.99. That’s 47% off – a pretty good saving if you’re looking to buy on a budget.

Despite not being the newest action cam on the market, this pocket-sized camera is packed with solid features. It offers a variety of special effects modes and clever AI-powered editing, helping to transform your 5.7K video into cinematic footage, either on land or underwater, thanks to its IPX8 waterproof design.

Save 47% ($200) Insta 360 One X2: was $429.99 now $229.99 at Amazon The One X2 is futureproof action cam with 5.3K 360-degree video, a decent 80-minute battery life and AI-powered editing that can even give the most basic footage a professional edge. Grab it while it's at its lowest-ever price. Read more ▼

It can also capture 18.4 megapixel photos and with an 80-minute battery life, you’ll be able to capture plenty of content without having to regularly reach for the charger.

In our review of the Insta 360 One X2 our tester said: “The Insta360 One X2 is a seriously impressive 360º camera that will exceed the expectations of anyone trying to do something new and expansive-looking without the need for drones and a camera crew.”

He also added that editing can be “time and power-zapping” due to the plethora of editing options available. But, at least this gives you great scope for capturing some incredible and creative footage, and he went on to award it five stars.

This is actually the cheapest price the Insta 360 One X2 has ever been, so if you want it, make the most of this incredible deal while you can before it disappears.