Insta360 just went full Polaroid with a printer for its action camera

Insta360 is expanding its creator ecosystem with four (!) new videography bundles for its Leica-co-engineered model, and one accessory in particular is turning heads.

The new Pocket Printer, part of the Flash Print Bundle, is said to be the world’s first portable printer designed specifically for an action camera, giving the rugged Insta360 an unexpected Polaroid-style twist.

According to the company, the Pocket Printer connects directly to the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 or the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, letting users print their favourite moments instantly, complete with Leica-branded watermarks.

It’s a playful, nostalgia-driven feature that taps into the instant-film revival while pushing the creative limits of what an action camera can do.

Polaroid nostalgia meets Leica precision

“With help from Leica, we’ve redefined the action camera,” said Insta360 co-founder and VP of Marketing Max Richter. “It’s no longer just for capturing thrilling action sports – it has become a creative tool for serious photography.”

The printer headlines a wider refresh of the Ace Pro 2 ecosystem.

The brand also introduced the Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, adding tactile zoom, exposure controls, and extended battery life.

(Image credit: Insta360)

There’s a new trio of Cinematic, Ultra Wide, and Close-Up lenses, offering more creative flexibility across shooting styles.

Two fresh Leica colour profiles (Eternal and B&W High Contrast) join the existing Natural and Vivid options.

The update also brings new film-style filters, including Retro Neon and Vintage Vacation.

All these extras are available with firmware update V2.0.3, free for every Ace Pro 2 user.

Four creator bundles, one clear direction

The Flash Print Bundle ($579.99) includes the Ace Pro 2, Xplorer Grip Pro Kit, Pocket Printer, Flip Screen Hood, and Classic Leather Case.

Other options include the Xplorer Pro Bundle ($519.99), Videography Bundle Limited Edition ($604.99), and Ultimate Videography Bundle ($739.99), each tailored for different creator workflows.

By blending Leica’s colour science with instant-print creativity, Insta360’s latest drop positions the Ace Pro 2 as a storytelling tool built for spontaneity and style.

All four bundles launch on 12 November 2025, with the Xplorer Pro Bundle available now via Insta360’s official site.