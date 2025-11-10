Did Insta360 just build the first action camera that prints your photos instantly?

Insta360 just dropped a cryptic teaser for an Ace Pro 2 accessory that appears to turn the action cam into an instant printer.

The short video titled We’re Redefining the Action Camera shows an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 docked to a slot-loading base that spits out a small print seconds after the shutter is pressed.

The mounting looks identical to the slot-in system used on the company’s Xplorer Grip Kit, only this time the add-on seems to pack a thermal or instant-film printer.

The teaser ends with a date (November 12, 8 am EST) and a single word: Now.

The instant hit effect

Instant photography isn’t just a nostalgia kick – it’s selling. Fujifilm says cumulative sales of its Instax cameras have surpassed 100 million units, with the Consumer Imaging division reporting ¥65.2 billion in revenue last fiscal year, up 9.3% year-on-year, thanks to strong Instax demand.

Analysts peg the global instant/instant-print camera market at roughly $1.6 billion in 2023, projecting steady growth to around $2.5 billion by 2031 at a ~5–6% CAGR, which tracks with multiple market reads.

There’s cultural momentum, too. Fujifilm’s retro-leaning photo products have seen surging demand among younger creators, and the category keeps expanding with hybrid instant launches like the Instax Wide Evo.

All signs point to a healthy ecosystem for instant prints and fertile ground for a wild new form factor.

We're Redefining the Action Camera - Nov 12 - YouTube Watch On

The clip suggests a grip-style base with a paper/film bay, physical shutter, and the Ace Pro 2 feeding it high-res stills.

If it’s thermal, expect clean, monochrome-friendly stickers. If it’s true instant film, think Instax-sized colour prints with that classic border.

Either way, pairing on-camera stabilisation and Leica-branded optics (and filters) with instant output would be a first for mainstream action cams.

Instant prints also unlock new workflows: shoot stabilised stills on the trail, hand friends a print at the trailhead, and still have the RAW/JPEG in your library for edits later.

With instant cameras trending up and hybrid models broadening the audience, Insta360’s “printable action cam” pitch lands in a hot moment.

Insta360’s teaser promises more on November 12 at 8am EST (1pm UK). For more info, head over to Insta360.