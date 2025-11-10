Did Insta360 just build the first action camera that prints your photos instantly?
Insta360 teases a mysterious Ace Pro 2 accessory that could blend instant photography with action shooting
Insta360 just dropped a cryptic teaser for an Ace Pro 2 accessory that appears to turn the action cam into an instant printer.
The short video titled We’re Redefining the Action Camera shows an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 docked to a slot-loading base that spits out a small print seconds after the shutter is pressed.
The mounting looks identical to the slot-in system used on the company’s Xplorer Grip Kit, only this time the add-on seems to pack a thermal or instant-film printer.
The teaser ends with a date (November 12, 8 am EST) and a single word: Now.
The instant hit effect
Instant photography isn’t just a nostalgia kick – it’s selling. Fujifilm says cumulative sales of its Instax cameras have surpassed 100 million units, with the Consumer Imaging division reporting ¥65.2 billion in revenue last fiscal year, up 9.3% year-on-year, thanks to strong Instax demand.
Analysts peg the global instant/instant-print camera market at roughly $1.6 billion in 2023, projecting steady growth to around $2.5 billion by 2031 at a ~5–6% CAGR, which tracks with multiple market reads.
There’s cultural momentum, too. Fujifilm’s retro-leaning photo products have seen surging demand among younger creators, and the category keeps expanding with hybrid instant launches like the Instax Wide Evo.
All signs point to a healthy ecosystem for instant prints and fertile ground for a wild new form factor.
The clip suggests a grip-style base with a paper/film bay, physical shutter, and the Ace Pro 2 feeding it high-res stills.
If it’s thermal, expect clean, monochrome-friendly stickers. If it’s true instant film, think Instax-sized colour prints with that classic border.
Either way, pairing on-camera stabilisation and Leica-branded optics (and filters) with instant output would be a first for mainstream action cams.
Instant prints also unlock new workflows: shoot stabilised stills on the trail, hand friends a print at the trailhead, and still have the RAW/JPEG in your library for edits later.
With instant cameras trending up and hybrid models broadening the audience, Insta360’s “printable action cam” pitch lands in a hot moment.
Insta360’s teaser promises more on November 12 at 8am EST (1pm UK). For more info, head over to Insta360.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
