I reviewed the GoPro MAX 2 – but I'm more excited about the Lit Hero

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the new GoPro MAX 2, the brand's updated 360-degree camera, ahead of the launch. The MAX 2 is a competent camera, and GoPro claims it's the most 8K action camera of all 8K cams out there.

That said, it retails for quite a hefty price, which I suppose makes sense, given the amount of tech the company packed into the small body of the MAX 2.

After all, it's the first 8K camera from GoPro, and seemingly, the brand was keen on putting its best foot forward with it by including every feature the design and creative teams could think of.

I was pumped to try the MAX 2. I'm a big fan of Insta360's cameras, as they allow for some very creative content creation. Plus, you can shoot one video and edit it into 16:9 and 9:16 videos, saving a ton of resources in the process.

During the briefing, the brand representatives casually mentioned that, in addition to the MAX 2, GoPro will also launch two new products: the Fluid Pro AI gimbal and the successor to last year's GoPro Hero.

When lights steal the show

Called Lit Hero, the little action cam introduces a feature that I believe will be a game-changer for many content creators: forward-facing LED lights. Not only that, but the light also features three intensity settings that you can control via a conveniently placed physical button.

Why would a light be more important than, let's say, resolution? Because content creation in 2025 is increasingly about the person, not their surroundings.

Sure, extreme sports will always look cool on the MAX 2 or the GoPro HERO 13 Black, but most creators will vlog instead of riding down a mountain in their underwear on a pair of skies.

The Lit Hero can not only record videos in 4K @ 60fps – more than enough for social media – but it can also quite literally fit in your pocket, making it a lot less intimidating than its larger siblings.

Back to the noughties

Better still, the LED light lends a sort of naughties vibe to the footage, which is very popular right now. The light is sharp, creating somewhat overexposed videos and photos, which people love.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: GoPro ) (Image credit: GoPro ) (Image credit: GoPro ) (Image credit: GoPro )

And let's not forget that the price is a lot friendlier than most flagship cameras, lowering the barrier for creators to join in on the fun. If I were a budding videographer keen on creating videos for social media, the Lit Hero's price would be something I could seriously consider, as opposed to splashing the cash on the HERO 13 Black (although there are some good deals available).

With Black Friday/ Christmas season just upon us, it will be interesting to see how Lit Hero sales will perform. I'm sure everyone will be busy hunting for MAX 2 deals, but I'll be keeping an eye out for the dinky GoPro instead.

The Lit Hero is available to pre-order now at GoPro US, GoPro UK and GoPro AU for the recommended retail price of $269.99/ £239.99/ AU$419.95.