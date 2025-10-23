GoPro just dropped a ton of new gear for the MAX 2 – including one accessory fans have begged for

The recent launch of the MAX 2 marked a long-awaited return to form for GoPro in the 360° space.

After years of rivals catching up, the GoPro MAX 2 came out swinging with true 8K 360° video capture, improved stabilisation, and that signature GoPro durability.

I praised its image quality and design refinement in my GoPro MAX 2 review, calling it an action camera that pushes you out of your comfort zone by pushing itself to its limits.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Now, GoPro has doubled down on the ecosystem with a new lineup of accessories designed for the MAX 2 and other GoPro 360 cameras, such as the refreshed MAX.

The fresh range includes everything from a Lens Replacement Kit to carbon-fibre extension poles, a ski-pole mount, a USB pass-through door, and the latest Enduro battery and dual-charger bundle.

Built for creators who break things

For years, GoPro users have been asking for a way to replace the MAX’s delicate front lenses without sending the whole camera in for repair.

The new Lens Replacement Kit finally delivers that fix. It’s simple to install, requires no recalibration, and uses durable optical glass with a water-repellent coating.

It’s the update MAX owners have wanted since day one, and one that instantly makes the camera more practical for creators who push their gear to the limit.

The return of the GoPro ecosystem

Other highlights include the 32-inch floating extension pole and 40-inch carbon-fibre extension pole, perfect for creative aerial or underwater 360° shots.

The ski-pole mount nods to GoPro’s winter-sports roots, giving users a fresh way to capture immersive POV angles on the slopes, while the USB pass-through door means you can charge or transfer footage mid-shoot without unmounting the camera.

The Enduro battery and dual-battery charger help tackle one of the MAX 2’s few pain points: endurance during long recording sessions.

(Image credit: GoPro)

By broadening the accessory ecosystem, GoPro is reinforcing its reputation as a brand that supports creators with the tools they actually need.

The MAX 2 was already one of the most capable 360° action cams on the market, and with these add-ons, it’s become far more versatile.

The MAX 2 was a strong return for GoPro’s 360 lineup, and this new wave of accessories makes it even better.

The Lens Replacement Kit alone fixes one of the MAX’s biggest headaches, while the new mounts, poles and chargers round out an ecosystem built for serious adventure filming.

Most of the new accessories are available now from GoPro, with prices starting at around £29.99 / $29.99 for mounts and up to £99.99 / $99.99 for the Lens Replacement Kit and premium extension poles.