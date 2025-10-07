Rivals come together as GoPro, DJI and Insta360 action cam deals flood Amazon for Prime Day

Looking for a new 360° action camera? Amazon's got you sorted. The online mega-retailer just dropped the prices of many of the best action cameras from top brands, including GoPro, DJI and Insta360. And yes, most of the deals apply to the brands' latest models!

Two out of three major brands also have sales promotions running on their websites. DJI's a bit of a sneaky one, and only shows you the discounts when you click into the listing. (It has some red-hot drone deals, too.) Insta360 is a bit more forthcoming about its offers, advertising them on its storefront.

Save £97 DJI Osmo 360: was £410 now £313 at Amazon DJI’s Osmo 360 is built for creators who want everything in one shot, capturing crisp 5.7K 360-degree video, stabilised footage, and seamless stitching. Compact, rugged, and easy to use, it’s your pocket-sized tool for immersive storytelling anywhere.

The most exciting deal is on the recently launched DJI OSMO 360. Its dual 1-inch sensors capture vivid, immersive footage with excellent stabilisation and near-seamless stitching. The app ecosystem is intuitive, editing capabilities are strong, and the form factor is durable if not pocket-friendly. For content creators who value creative flexibility and all-angle storytelling, the Osmo 360 is a premium, powerful tool that pushes 360° visuals into exciting new territory.

Save £50 Insta360 X5: was £520 now £470 at Amazon The Insta360 X5 is a powerhouse 360° cam, capturing vibrant 8K video, featuring AI-enhanced low-light performance, a replaceable lens system, robust stabilisation, and extended battery life. Sleek, rugged, and geared for creators chasing immersive storytelling.

The Insta360 X5 has dual 1/1.28-inch sensors that deliver sharper, cleaner footage; its PureVideo mode elevates night shooting. The option for replaceable lenses boosts durability and longevity. The new InstaFrame and AI tools simplify reframing and reduce postwork. Battery life is decent (around 88 min at 8K).

Save £121 GoPro Max (updated model): was £350 now £229 at Amazon The refreshed GoPro Max (2025) keeps its 5.6K 360° capture but adds a beefier Enduro battery, folding mounting fingers for standard tripod compatibility, and smarter editing via Quik with AI object tracking and new creative effects

Although the latest GoPro Max 2 isn't on offer yet, the 2025 refresh of the GoPro Max brings meaningful refinements while retaining its 5.6K 360° capture. Standout features include the Enduro battery for better performance, a ¼-20 tripod thread under its folding mount, and powerful AI-driven editing tools in the updated Quik app. It trades speed and smart software for a major image upgrade, suitable for existing GoPro fans.