One of DJI's most popular beginner drones gets an unexpected price cut for Prime Day

I like the Mavic 4 Pro as much as the next person, but admittedly, it's DJI's more compact drones that really excite people – and rightfully so. Small, sub-249g flying cameras are ideal for anyone who wants to dip their toes into aerial content creation but can't justify the time and money required to acquire and master large drones.

The Mini 4K is one of the most sought-after affordable models from the best drone brand, and now it's available at a significantly reduced price. The Camera Drone Combo adds an extra battery, a shoulder bag and a few smaller accessories to help you fly for longer.

The DJI Mini 4K is designed to deliver high-quality aerial footage without the bulk of larger drones. Weighing under 249 grams, it’s light enough to skip certain drone registration requirements while still packing in impressive technology.

Its highlight is the 4K/30fps stabilised camera, mounted on a 3-axis gimbal for smooth, cinematic shots. The lens captures crisp detail, while a wide field of view makes it perfect for landscapes and travel vlogging.

Flight performance is equally strong. The Mini 4K boasts up to 31 minutes of battery life per charge, with a maximum range of around 10 kilometres thanks to DJI’s reliable OcuSync-based transmission system. Stability sensors and GPS positioning ensure a smooth, steady hover, while automatic return-to-home adds peace of mind.

For creators, DJI includes a suite of QuickShot modes like Dronie, Helix, Rocket, and Circle, which automate complex manoeuvres so you can capture professional-looking footage with a single tap. Beginners will appreciate the simple controls and tutorial features, while experienced pilots can push the drone to its limits with manual settings.

Portable, powerful, and now more affordable, the DJI Mini 4K strikes the right balance between everyday usability and cinematic capability, making it one of DJI’s most popular drones.