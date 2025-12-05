Your older Google Pixel phone just got a neat free recording upgrade

Quick Summary A Google Pixel 10 feature is now available on older models. That turns the Pixel Recorder app into more of a music creation station.

Google has added the option to create music through the Recorder app to older Pixel phones. The feature, first launched on the Pixel 10, has now made its way to the Pixel 9 via an app update.

The Recorder app is one of the hero apps for some Pixel users thanks to its ability to record and transcribe audio. It's ideal for meetings and interviews when you don't want to take notes.

The best thing about the app is that you can see real-time transcription alongside the source audio – and once saved it syncs across your Google account so you can access it through a browser too.

But the Recorder app has stepped in a different direction with the ability to create music. That gives it wider appeal beyond just the recording of voice, allowing users to create a fun track from anything they record.

Once a recording is saved, the menu will give you the option to "create music". It uses AI to add background music, offering up a number of "vibes" to get the style you want. That includes "chill beats", "dance party", "romantic" and more.

After choosing the vibe and tapping next, the recording will be analysed by AI to pick out the rhythm and beat and match things up. This stage takes a little while, then presenting a new track for you.

There's the option to change the vibe if it doesn't fit – and in my experience you have to have the right sort of recording to get something that sounds anywhere near decent.

The Recorder app can now also summarise in extra languages, with new additions for both Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 devices.

Elsewhere, according to 9to5Google, Clear Voice has been tweaked and the menu has been updated too.

This sort of update for older devices underlines how well Google supports its portfolio of phones and adds value. With Android 16 and Material 3 Expressive on these phones, the addition of other features that launched as exclusive to the Pixel 10 means that those looking to buy an older device like the Pixel 9 are still getting a great experience.