Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here – and it's not just about you anymore

Quick Summary Spotify Wrapped 2025 is now available and adds a swathe of new features based on your listening habits. It now includes multi-user modes, with Wrapped Party in particular being a fun way to compare your stats for the last year with others.

While just about every streaming service and game platform offers a retrospective round-up of your viewing, listening or playing practices for the year, the original and, arguably, the best is Spotify Wrapped. It's certainly the one that's most eagerly awaited.

Well now the 2025 edition is here, and it's brought a whole lot of new features. That includes some new modes that bring friends, family and even likeminded strangers into the mix.

As is traditional, Spotify Wrapped 2025 will give you a jazzed-up rundown of your listening stats for the past 12 months, including your top artists and songs, and a few refreshed favourite features. You can see your top genres, take part in the interactive quiz on your most popular track choices, and get a personalised playlist of all your favourites.

However, there are several new features too – with some of them designed for collaborative sharing and play.

Perhaps the biggest is the Wrapped Party – a custom game that allows you compare your listening habits with other Spotify subscribers, either in your household or amongst your friends. You can even choose to take part in a Wrapped Party with people you've just met.

It will come up with some fun categories, with participants reaching the top of the leaderboard in each, depending on their listening data.

Also new this year are Clubs. Your streaming habits will determine which Club you'll be part of, with six available in total. And you'll get to see the role you play in that community.

Audiobooks are part of Wrapped for the first time this year, and you might just hear an audio clip from your top author, if it's one of those participating. The same is true with podcasters.

Top Albums also debut as part of the Spotify Wrapped experience in 2025, and an AI-powered Listening Archive feature will deliver details on your daily listening.

Last but not least is Listening Age. You will be assigned a listening age depending on the music you prefer to stream. If you mainly listen to hits of the 1970s, you might be assigned a listening age in the 50s, for example.

It's a spot of fun, although we can see some getting a little prickly by the results. Certainly though, this year's Spotify Wrapped is a much bigger experience than ever before.

To get it, make sure your Spotify app is updated on iOS or Android and head to the Wrapped feed. You will need to have listened to a minimum amount of songs and minutes for some of the features to appear, so if they don't you'll need to step up your game next year.