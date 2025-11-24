Spotify's playlist update makes it so much easier to switch streamers
You can now transfer specific playlists or your entire library from Spotify's rivals
Spotify has added TuneMyMusic integration to its app, making it easy to import libraries and playlists from rival services.
So if you switch from the likes of Apple Music and Tidal, you can bring your playlists with you.
Spotify has announced an upgrade that'll make it much easier to switch from rival streaming services by importing your playlists. The upgrade is in the mobile app now, and it'll be rolling out globally over the next few days.
The new feature integrates TuneMyMusic, the popular service that enables people to transfer their playlists between different streaming platforms. Instead of having to leave Spotify and visit the service, you can now access it from inside the Spotify app – just scroll down in Your Library, tap on Import Your Music and follow the prompts.
The TuneMyMusic service covers all the important streamers worldwide, including Apple Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Soundcloud. And when you bring your music into Spotify, there's no limit on how many tracks you can import.
Why Spotify is making it simple to switch
Spotify is clearly hoping to reverse the recent trend of people switching away from its service. It's hoping to entice them back, in fact.
The company finally added high resolution music tracks with the launch of Spotify Lossless in September – which surprisingly came for free to Spotify Premium members. And it has radically improved its Apple TV app, making it a much better rival to Apple's own service.
It's most likely to be able to attract those on other ad-supported streamers, such as Amazon Music Prime and YouTube Music with Ads, as Spotify's free tier is a direct competitor to those services.
Paid subscribers to the likes of Apple Music or Tidal are likely could be harder to tempt away – but it's still good to see less friction for anyone who wants to move between streaming services.
