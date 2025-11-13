Spotify's latest free update is so cunning, I'm amazed it's not been done before
Life just got a lot simpler for many Spotify users
Quick Summary
Spotify is starting to roll out a couple of quality of life improvements to its service.
Recaps allows audiobook listeners to get a quick summary on where they left off when returning to a book, while Shuffle changes have arrived – offering fewer repeats for Premium members.
Spotify is rolling out a couple of new features, with one in particular being so ingenious that I'm surprised it doesn't exist already.
I attended the launch of audiobooks on the streaming platform a couple of years ago and the section has grown significantly since. However, I often find myself distracted while partway through a book and only return a considerably amount of time later. The new feature is therefore directly aimed as those like myself.
Rolling out in beta form to iPhone owners (and iPad) is Recaps. This allows users to tap into a short audio summary of a book that is being continued after some time away. It means you won't have to rewind or re-listen to sections – you can find out what happened before you took your break.
All you need to do is tap the Recap button at the top of the audiobook page to hear a summary of what's happened so far. And it'll work even if you only listened to 15 to 20 minutes of a book.
As the recap will only contain information on the part of the book you've already listened to, it won't contain any spoilers either.
Also coming to Spotify
In addition to Recaps, Spotify has updated its Shuffle functionality. Starting today, Premium users can make benefit of fewer repeats in the auto-shuffled playlist, yet also switch back to the previous version if that one's preferred.
The new Shuffle experience is now switched on by default, but Standard shuffling can be activated in the settings. This could result in more repeats though, as it's more random in its song choices (from your library).
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
This latter feature is available to all Spotify Premium subscribers, not just those with iPhones.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.