The biggest Google Maps update in years has started to roll out to Android and iOS

Quick Summary Google Maps is updating to incorporate Gemini, providing greater voice interaction options for Maps users. The update will allow more conversational requests, better access to information and a break away from the formulaic approach of the past.

Google has started the roll-out of Gemini to Google Maps, bringing a new way of interacting with Maps. Using the AI-powered Gemini, Maps users will be able to pose more sophisticated requests to help them get to where they need to go.

The introduction of Gemini to Google Maps was announced at the beginning of November, part of a wider integration of Gemini into other Google properties. The roll out to Google Maps has now started, according to 9to5Google, although at the time of writing there was no change to my Google Maps in the UK.

Gemini is best known as the voice assistant that's coming in to replace Google Assistant, most prominently on Android phones. However, Gemini's intelligence powers a browser version of the chatbot, while also creeping towards Google TV, Android Auto and Nest speakers.

Adding Gemini to Google Maps changes the voice experience to make it more sophisticated. Gemini is known for its understanding of natural language and it should help those navigating to break away from the formulaic approach to voice control that's been the mainstay of the past.

That will mean that you can use Gemini's search powers to get the exact location you want more easily – as well as interrogate the AI about that location. That should mean that you can say you're going to a place, find somewhere to eat based on food preferences, add the parking to your route, share your ETA with friends and find out what the best dishes are based on user reviews.

Importantly, this should move voice in Google Maps beyond direct control and providing search listings, which Google Assistant was happy to do already. Now you'll be able to have a discussion about the result, narrow things down and reach a decision.

Navigate more easily, just by asking - YouTube Watch On

Google Maps will have a Gemini icon rather than the Assistant microphone, so you'll know you're talking to the AI and it works across all navigation, including walking, cycling and public transport. It will be interesting to see how well it can figure out custom multi-model transport directions, which I often use to get around London making decisions about which Tube line or bus might be fastest.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The update is expected to arrive for both Android and iOS users – but it looks like it's going to be a phased rollout, most likely starting in the US.