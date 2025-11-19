Google unleashes Gemini 3 – here's what it means to you and your phone

Quick Summary Google has announced Gemini 3, the latest iteration of its AI service. Gemini 3 brings better understanding and reasoning, while also being able to generate answers visually, for a better user experience.

Google has announced the latest version of its AI model, bringing changes to the app and web interfaces, as well as new functions. Gemini 3 is Google's "most intelligent model", which is moving in to power the Gemini app on your phone, Google Search through AI Mode, as well as being accessible through the browser.

The new model builds on Gemini 2.5, with Google saying that it brings more enhanced reasoning powers, greater understanding and agentic powers. The "agentic" side of things is where Gemini can act on your behalf – literally, as an agent.

Gemini 3 is designed to better understand what you're asking – even if it's complicated – and break down the problem to find you a solution. It will then present that solution in a digestible way.

Gemini will let you select two different models, Fast or Thinking. This replaces the Flash and Reasoning options in Gemini 2.5, but basically presents the same thing: one approach for quick answers, the other for more detailed queries.

The Gemini app gets a complete redesign too, making it easier to find previous generative creations, while the interface can now be generative. That means that when you start interacting with Gemini, it will format the responses in the best way for you to interact with them.

It basically custom builds the interface to suit the query. That's a game changer, moving from something that was predominantly text, to something more graphical. It's also a little scary, because it basically takes a visual approach like you might find on the web and generates it itself.

Then there's Gemini Agent. This is designed for multi-step tasks on your behalf. For example, it claims to be able to organise your inbox, drafting replies and prioritising emails, ready for your approval, while also creating a to-do list.

These more advanced features are launching in the US first – and coming to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

Gemini 3 also coming to Google Search

It's not just the app: while the browser interface already offers Gemini 3, I didn't find any new features there, but Google has confirmed it's coming to AI Mode.

AI Mode is the slightly controversial evolution of Google Search that replaces standard search results where you get access to websites with the information you want, to an aggregated interface where Google presents all the information as the search result.

Using Gemini 3 it can evaluate more queries and find more information – but again, there's going to be a generative user interface. That means that Google can create and package the information for you. Google has also said that it's going to elevate shopping into the results, so there's a complete set of information.

It sounds a lot like Gemini is basically going to create a custom page for you based on anything you ask it, fully featured with images, tables and even calculators to compare things like questions about loans.

Gemini 3 appears to not only be a comprehensive upgrade in the power of the AI model, but also a big step forward in presenting that information as the only place on the internet that you need to go.

