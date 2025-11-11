Google TV Streamer gets its most significant update to date – here's what's new

Quick Summary Google is starting the roll-out of Gemini on its Google TV Streamer. The update brings the AI-powered voice assistant to a big screen near you, allowing for more conversational interactions to aid searching and other voice tasks.

Google has pushed the button on the Gemini update for the Google TV Streamer, bringing the smarter AI assistant to its TV set-top box. Following updates to a number of other Google properties, this latest one replaces Google Assistant – aiming for a more natural voice experience.

Gemini was announced in 2023 as Google's new AI system – both the name of the underlying language model and the interface that's used to access it. Initially replacing Google Assistant on phones, the customer-facing Gemini voice assistant understands language better, and has access to greater reasoning and wider sources of information.

In the early phases of Gemini it was criticised for its siloed nature, unable to do the things that Google Assistant could, which explains the fairly slow progression to other Google products. Over the past week though, we've seen it land within Google Maps, and the move to Google TV Streamer is the continuation of something larger.

Google is referring to it as Gemini for TV, and the system follows on from the initial push that saw the AI assistant available through select televisions in September 2025. At the time, that list was limited to TCL and Hisense models that use Google TV.

There are other manufacturers – Sony and Philips for – that have a large number of Google TV models in the market, but we're still waiting for the complete shift from Google Assistant to Gemini.

What does Gemini bring to Google TV?

This specific update to Gemini means that Google TV Streamer owners can ask questions in a more conversational manner. The example that Google gives is, "I like dramas but my wife likes comedies. What’s a movie we can watch together?". Gemini will then coming up with some sort of answer.

You can also ask for a summary of a programme you've been watching to help you catch-up (although Google Assistant will already do this for you, but sourced from the web). Gemini will allow you to take things further, for example posing questions and getting longer answers.

Google has said that the update is taking place "over the next few weeks" and your device should update automatically. Google has also detailed a little more about Gemini for TV on its support page.

The transition to Gemini hasn't been an entirely smooth process. Despite offering it as an upgrade to the voice experience, many Android users choose to manually use Google Assistant instead, which remains an option on Android phones. That option will expire at the end of 2025, with the older Google Assistant no longer available.

While Gemini has the scope to do a lot more, Google Assistant established itself as functional for the range of demands on it. Gemini will now engage users in longer conversations, has a capacity to waffle and has taken some time to be able to access information that Google Assistant has offered for years, especially when it comes to interacting with third-party apps.