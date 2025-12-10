Gemini surprisingly now working on smart speakers not made by Google

Quick Summary There’s been a report that the Gemini for Home update could appear on some third party Google Assistant speakers. It suggests that at least one third-party smart speaker already has the update, sooner than expected.

There’s good news for those with a third-party smart speakers running Google Assistant – they could soon see quite a significant update.

Google has started rolling out Gemini for Home to its own smart speakers, which is due to arrive on everything from the first Google Home that launched in 2016 through to the most recent Nest Audio.

But a report from 9to5Google now suggests it won’t just be Google’s own speakers to get the Gemini for Home treatment – third-party models are also due to be updated.

It’s important not to get too excited – it might not be all third-party smart speakers are in line for the boost. According to the report, a Redditor suggested they have seen the Gemini for Home update appear on their Insignia speaker by US retailer Best Buy.

There have also been reports of the Lenovo Smart Clock having been updated, although there's less concrete evidence in that case.

All in all though, it’s good news that additional smart speakers running Google Assistant are in line for the Gemini for Home update. Google has previously said that it was working with third-party manufacturers to deliver it, but this has still come sooner than expected.

The Gemini for Home update is rolling out slowly even for Google’s own smart speakers so it’s safe to say it could be some time before it appears on your particular device. At least it is coming though.

The update is an opt-in only experience, so if you have a Google-branded or Nest-branded smart speaker and you haven’t seen the notification to get the update yet, it’s worth enrolling in the early access program. Also note that it is a slow rollout so it might take a while longer to appear.