Google Home’s leaked smart speaker could support 360 audio – here’s what we know

Following the Made by Google event that was suspiciously quiet about smart home launches, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a potential Google smart speaker in the event video.

Luckily, we weren’t left in suspense for too long as Android Headlines confirmed that a Gemini-powered smart speaker was on the way. Alongside a fleet of new Google Nest products, the upcoming Google speaker, Nest cameras and doorbells are expected to arrive on October 1st, although details surrounding the speaker have been kept quiet.

Until now. While Android Headlines did initially predict that the new Google speaker would be named the Google Home Speaker, it’s since been confirmed in version 3.41 of Google Home for Android. It could still be a placeholder name, but as many outlets have called it that, we’re hoping this is true.

Alongside this new ‘leak’ are some scant speaker details – but it’s better than nothing! The latest update was spotted by 9to5Google that spotted introductory strings relating to the new Google Home Speaker.

The following has been spotted: “Enjoy 360 audio on the Google Home Speaker and 2K video on the new Nest Cams and Doorbells, designed to help you get the most out of your Gemini for Home.” As Google is working towards Gemini taking over from Google Assistant, this has also been confirmed for smart home by stating: “Meet Gemini, your new voice assistant.”

Other news surrounding Google is the brand replacing Nest Aware with ‘Home Premium’. Another spot from 9to5Google has found details that ‘Google Home Premium is included in your Google One subscription’ . A redesigned app is on its way, and with the new Gemini assistant, it’s expected to offer better automations and smoother conversations.

Google Home Premium Advanced has also been confirmed. Compared to the current Nest Aware plans, it seems that the new ‘Home Premium’ subscription will be the same but with a new name, so we’ll have to wait and see what the new plans have to offer.

