The brilliant Echo Spot is back to its lowest price and it's the best bedside assistant around

There are some places where you don't need a huge speaker and your bedside is one such place. Instead of room-filling party music, you want something that will gently wake you up, while having the smart skills to do a little more.

The Echo Spot trumps the Echo Dot in this regard, offering a display to show the time, while also offering just a little more interactivity so that everything doesn’t have to be done by voice. And, unlike the original version of this device, there's no camera, so you don't have to worry about your Mum "dropping in" on an Alexa video call when you're in bed.

Whether you're settings alarms, making announcements or running Routines, the Echo Spot is a great companion for the bedroom - it's just a little more expensive than I'd like it to be. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed the price back to Black Friday levels, so it's only £44.99 - a 44% discount.

Save 44% Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £44.99 at Amazon The Amazon Echo Spot is an ideal bedside companion, offering all of Alexa's smart features, a speaker that's not too overpowering and a clock so you can see how much longer you can snooze for.

The Echo Spot sits alongside the Echo Dot - with the new Echo Dot Max offering boosted sound quality as a new 2025 release - with all these speakers sitting on the same Alexa voice assistant foundation.

The experience that Alexa offers on Echo devices is very much the same, managed by the Alexa app on your phone (which can be a bit cumbersome) but once setup, everything works across all Alexa devices. Core the experience - for smart home builders - is the wide set of skills to support other brand's hardware, as well as Routines to control things.

One such Routine might be to slowly turn up the lights or open the curtains, it might involve waking you with birdsong - the great thing about Routines is that they let you do what you need to do.

It also features a temperature sensor so you can see how warm it is in the bedroom before heading to bed, or integrate that into another Routine, perhaps to turn on a smart plug on an electric blanket when it's especially cold.

The sound quality on the Echo Spot is basically the same as the Echo Dot - and while I loved the Echo Dot with Clock, that model is no longer available. I think it's really useful to glance at the time during the night rather than reaching for a phone and getting distracted by notifications when trying to sleep.

Basically, the Echo Spot is a bedside clock that just does a little more and can be made to work for you.