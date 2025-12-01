D'oh! As soon as I bought a Magic Keyboard for my iPad Pro I found this better deal

Having bought myself an iPad Pro M5 last month I've been on the hunt for a decent keyboard to go with it. Apple has made iPadOS 26 so much more friendly for everyday work, I decided it could become my general go-to laptop replacement.

I finally decided to go for the official Apple Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch Pro, having heard great things about it, but no sooner had I checked out and paid, I spotted this on Amazon – Logitech's Combo Touch iPad Pro Keyboard. And what's more, it's got a mammoth £100 off in the UK, $50 off in the US.

I'm sure I'll be happy with my Apple keyboard, but considering it cost me £299 ($299 in the States), I could have saved even more. The Logitech alternative is just £129.99 on Amazon UK, $179.99 on Amazon US.

Remember though, these are part of Amazon's Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale that ends at midnight tonight (in your region).

There are plenty of other iPad keyboards available in Amazon UK's Black Friday sale, and Amazon US' Cyber Monday deals. But the two above seem to be the best value, in comparison with the features.

I also trust Logitech. So, if you are in the market to turn your iPad Pro into a laptop replacement, I suggest you take a look at these first – even if you do end up heading over to Apple.com for the official version, like myself.