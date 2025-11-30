Best Cyber Monday iPad deals – iPad Pro M5, iPad Air M3, iPad mini, and more
These iPad bargains are better than Apple's own sale
We don't have long to go before the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales are over, but there's still enough time left to snag a bargain on a device or two – including iPads.
Apple itself is offering its traditional vouchers with purchases made before the end of play tomorrow (1 December 2025), but several other retailers are also offering iPad models – including the latest iPad Pro M5 – with big discounts.
So check out the ones we've found below. But remember, you'll need to be quick if you don't want to miss out.
Best places to find iPad deals
- Apple: get an Apple gift card worth up to £80 with eligible iPad purchases
- Amazon: get more than £100 off an iPad Air
- Argos: has a wide selection of iPads on offer
- Currys: also get up to £100 off select iPads
- John Lewis: you can find deals across the iPad range, including iPad Pro
- Very: iPad mini is amongst the devices available in deals here
Best UK Cyber Monday iPad deals
The all-new, all-powerful iPad Pro has its first major discount. Get £70 off the 256GB 11-inch model from John Lewis. You can also opt for a payment plan from the retailer, with no interest if you pay in full within a year.
A step up to the 13-inch model will see you get the same £70 discount. And, as this is through John Lewis too, you can get a similar finance plan for 0% interest if you pay in full within 12 months.
Apple's latest iPad Air is available with a mighty £120 off at Amazon – which is a superb price for the 11-inch model running on M3 silicon.
The latest, larger-screen iPad Air is a great tablet for £699 – with the M3 silicon being superfast and smooth in operation. Multiple colour options are available too.
The 7th Gen iPad mini is the first in Apple's smaller range that supports Apple Intelligence. Its 8.3-inch display is also high resolution and compatible with the Apple Pencil (USB-C) and Pencil Pro.
Read moreRead less▼
There's also a great offer on the standard iPad at Currys. You can get Apple's latest entry-level tablet with £30 off, in silver or another of the fun colours.
There are also deals on Apple iPad accessories, including the Apple Pencil (USB-C).
Amazon currently lists it at £59 as part of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. That's down from the usual £79 price point.
The Apple Pencil (USB-C) has compatibility with a large number of iPad models, including all of the devices above.
You can also check out all the amazing iPhone deals for Cyber Monday in our regularly updated round-up.
