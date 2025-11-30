Best Cyber Monday iPad deals – iPad Pro M5, iPad Air M3, iPad mini, and more

We don't have long to go before the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales are over, but there's still enough time left to snag a bargain on a device or two – including iPads.

Apple itself is offering its traditional vouchers with purchases made before the end of play tomorrow (1 December 2025), but several other retailers are also offering iPad models – including the latest iPad Pro M5 – with big discounts.

So check out the ones we've found below. But remember, you'll need to be quick if you don't want to miss out.

Best places to find iPad deals

Best UK Cyber Monday iPad deals

There are also deals on Apple iPad accessories, including the Apple Pencil (USB-C).

Amazon currently lists it at £59 as part of its Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. That's down from the usual £79 price point.

You can also check out all the amazing iPhone deals for Cyber Monday in our regularly updated round-up.