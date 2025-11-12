Best Buy's best Black Friday deals LIVE: The best early deals in 2025's sale

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is a guaranteed winner. In the lead-up to the 28 November main event, there are already lots of early deals worth your attention.

Indeed, Best Buy is saying 'Black Friday Doorbusters are just the beginning' so there's plenty live, plenty more to come – hence this live blog to cover the best of Best Buy's offerings.

This Black Friday sale is always full of deals on tech – including TVs, laptops, Apple products, gaming gear and more. With deals of up to $1000 off select TVs already available, the 2025 Black Friday Best Buy event is a prime opportunity to get your holiday season shopping done early.

You can browse the full sale on Best Buy's Black Friday page, but we're selecting and highlighting some of the very best offers available to get you going. If you're looking for more deals, take a look at T3's hand-picked Best Early Black Friday Deals page, which includes other retailers.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals Today

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Headphone Deals

Save 30% ($130) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!

Save 31% ($40) Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ Apple's super-popular AirPods 4 are the go-to for many earbuds wearers. This version lacks active noise-cancelling (ANC), as Apple sells two versions to suit different users. If that doesn't bother you, though, then this discount price is at a low level in the sale.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: TV Deals

Save $1,000 LG OLED G5 77-inch: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ The 2025 flagship LG OLED model delivers super-bright images and pristine image quality that's among the best you'll find. This massive 77-inch set has a giant discount in the Best Buy sale.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Laptop Deals

Save 30% ($300) Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy Read more Read less ▼ It's very rare that you get big discounts on Apple products, so for this M2-toting Air to have this many hundreds off the list price is a great find indeed. Indeed, the newer M-series silicon models are now on sale, but this previous-gen version is still super-powerful.