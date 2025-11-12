Best Buy's best Black Friday deals LIVE: The best early deals in 2025's sale

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is now live well ahead of the event weekend

in Deals

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is a guaranteed winner. In the lead-up to the 28 November main event, there are already lots of early deals worth your attention.

Indeed, Best Buy is saying 'Black Friday Doorbusters are just the beginning' so there's plenty live, plenty more to come – hence this live blog to cover the best of Best Buy's offerings.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Best Deals Today

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Headphone Deals

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones
Save 30% ($130)
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headhones: was $429 now $299 at Best Buy
These headphones nabbed a T3 Award, as the noise-cancelling of this Bose pair is second to none. If you're after folding headphones that are by far and away the best for travel then look no further – Bose has the absolute best option on the market. And now with three figures discounted from the price. Bargain!

Apple AirPods 4
Save 31% ($40)
Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Best Buy
Apple's super-popular AirPods 4 are the go-to for many earbuds wearers. This version lacks active noise-cancelling (ANC), as Apple sells two versions to suit different users. If that doesn't bother you, though, then this discount price is at a low level in the sale.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: TV Deals

LG OLED G5 77-inch
Save $1,000
LG OLED G5 77-inch: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Best Buy
The 2025 flagship LG OLED model delivers super-bright images and pristine image quality that's among the best you'll find. This massive 77-inch set has a giant discount in the Best Buy sale.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Laptop Deals

Lenovo IdeaPad 31 Chromebook
Save 52% ($130)
Lenovo IdeaPad 31 Chromebook: was $249 now $119 at Best Buy
T3's review says this laptop is "lightweight and stylish-looking", but also (and most importantly), a "bargain". That's more true now, given the price drop. You'll just have to compromise on screen quality, which isn't flagship grade.

Apple MacBook Air
Save 30% ($300)
Apple MacBook Air: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy
It's very rare that you get big discounts on Apple products, so for this M2-toting Air to have this many hundreds off the list price is a great find indeed. Indeed, the newer M-series silicon models are now on sale, but this previous-gen version is still super-powerful.

Best Buy Black Friday Sale 2025: Home Deals

Govee Wi-Fi RGBIC Outdoor Permanent String Lights 100ft
Save $70
Govee Wi-Fi RGBIC Outdoor Permanent String Lights 100ft: was $329 now $259 at Best Buy
How about some festive lights ahead of the holiday period? This 100ft set are Wi-Fi controlled, offer full colour options, and have over 20% cut from their usual asking price.

