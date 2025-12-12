If you care about picture quality then this 4K Blu-ray player deal is a must

The streaming revolution has given us some amazing things - movies on tap, higher quality versions than we'd been able to access before and so much variety. But at the same time, streaming doesn't get the best quality out of modern TVs.

As soon as you slip an Ultra HD Blu-ray into a player, you'll see the difference. Not only that, you'll hear the difference too, as the sound track is vastly better when it comes off an optical disc.

This discounted Sony UBP-X700 player could be the solution, especially as it's now cheaper than Black Friday. It normally retails at £269 - great value for a UHD player - but it's now discounted to £222 on Amazon.

Save £47 Sony UBP-X700: was £269 now £222 at Amazon This Sony Ultra HD Blu-Ray player is a few years old, but it still offers great performance for the value, with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support.

This player is the value pick in our best Ultra HD Blu-ray players guide and while the top recommendation goes to Panasonic, that player is over £100 more.

The Sony X700 gives great performance for the price, a great way to get started with Ultra HD Blu-ray. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as a wide range of audio formats, but there's no avoiding the fact that this Blu-ray player was first released in 2018.

Don't let that hold you back: it still offers great performance, especially at this discounted price, with few players remaining in this market. If you want to go better, then Panasonic is where to look, but if you don't want to blow the entire budget on the player and save something for the discs, it's a great choice.

Some parts of this player are now dated - the smart features that it offers aren't smart by modern standards, so don't use it for anything other than big movie nights when you're going to close the curtains, dim the lights and settle down in front of the TV to really enjoy the experience.

For me, as a TV reviewer, Ultra HD Blu-ray is as much about the sound experience as it is the visual experience, something that T3's tech writer Max remarked upon recently while watching His Girl Friday on such a disc.

It's just better, and while subscribing to a streaming service gets instant access, there's something a lot more satisfying about watching your favourite movies in better quality on a disc. Fortunately, regular deals mean that it doesn't have to be too expensive.