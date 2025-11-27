I'm an AV expert and these are the 10 best 4K Blu-ray deals to give your TV and sound system a test

Having been deputy editor of Home Cinema choice in the past, I know the value of great quality source material when it comes to setting up a TV or sound system. I also like to check my own system from time to time, to make sure the picture and audio performance is up to scratch.

That's why I have a collection of movies and box sets to hand with sequences I know will give my kit a great test – and while streaming services have come on leaps and bounds in bitrates and formats, I still prefer to pull out the 4K Blu-rays.

That's why I've scoured the Black Friday sales – on the likes of Amazon, HMV and Zavvi – to find a collection of 4K Blu-ray movies I recommend for giving your AV gear a proper workout. All of these have great discounts, so give them a spin too.

Save 20% Master and Commander 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This has been my de facto check disc since it first released on DVD – and it continues to be to this day. The sea battle sequence is arguably the best test for any sound system, especially with the new Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 mix.

Save 24% Saving Private Ryan 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: was £19.99 now £15.20 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The opening scenes of Saving Private Ryan are an aural treat – even if this edition does stick to Dolby Digital 5.1. The Omaha Beach landing sequence is as visceral today as it was when released at the end of the 90s.

Save 20% Tron Legacy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: was £24.99 now £19.99 at HMV Read more Read less ▼ I've always used the standard Blu-ray version of Tron Legacy to fine tune the contrast settings on my TVs, but that was swapped out when this one arrived in October. Use the code HIDEF20 at checkout for the discount.

Save 48% Blue Planet II 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set: was £20.96 now £10.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ There are few discs in my collection that will expose a TVs grasp on fluid motion that Blue Planet II (no pun intended). Scenes showing thousands of fish can descend into a mire of pixels if your kit can't keep up.

Save 33% Blade Runner 2049 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: was £29.99 now £19.99 at Zavvi UK Read more Read less ▼ One of the best looking movies of all time – in my opinion – Blade Runner 2049 has stunning vistas that will show the saturation levels of your set at their most beautiful. The neon-lit light scenes will also give your contrast a test.

Save 34% The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set: was £59.99 now £39.30 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ While not strictly a Black Friday deal at Amazon, other retailers have the box set listed for £59.99, so this is amazing value for three AV heroes in the one collection. My particular favourite scene for TV and sound testing is the IMAX-created opening heist of The Dark Knight. Incredible.

Of course, if you plan to spin any of the above, you'll need a decent 4K Blu-ray player to also get the most from them.

John Lewis has some big discounts on two of the very best you can buy today – the Panasonic DP-UB9000 – which is down to £799 from £999 in the sales right now – and the Panasonic DP-UB820EBK – which is now just £289 from £349 during Black Friday.

Alternatively, you can play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays in an Xbox Series X or PS5 console, although you're not going to get the very best performance from either. Still, you do get a whole lot more from either games machine, so those are options you might want to consider, too.

Note though, the PS5 Pro does not come with a disc drive, so cannot play 4K Blu-rays natively. It can be expanded with a separate drive add-on, if you want to go down that route.