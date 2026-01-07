Dolby Vision 2 just got a step closer to being in your living room – TVs coming soon

Quick Summary Dolby has used this year's CES to announce which TV brands and models are getting Dolby Vision 2 in 2026. Hisense, TCL and TP Vision (Philips) will support Dolby Vision 2 across upcoming models.

One of the big CES 2026 announcements has come from Dolby, which has revealed the initial batch of TVs that'll launch with Dolby Vision 2 support.

Hisense, TCL and TP Vision (the owner of the Philips TV and audio brand in the UK and Europe) have previously been confirmed as offering support for Dolby Vision 2 across their upcoming models. Now Dolby has revealed some of the those models specifically.

They include the flagship Philips OLED TVs – 811, 911 and 951 – which will be unveiled later this year.

Each of the TVs will have the next level HDR system for smarter processing, improved tone-mapping and new tools for film makers.

Unlike the existing HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision 2 will use dynamic metadata – scene-by-scene and even frame-by-frame information that tells your TV how to reproduce every shot as accurately as possible.

Dolby stresses that this is not a TV-side “AI picture mode” guessing at fixes. Instead, it’s a creator-guided workflow that begins in the grading suite and travels with the content before being displayed on your TV.

Using Content Intelligence, and new capabilities like Authentic Motion, Dolby Vision 2 takes the benefits of Dolby Vision beyond HDR. The result should be a more authentic picture that unlocks the full capabilities of modern TVs.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Now we have specific models to look out for, should you want the latest Dolby Vision 2 support.

The TV models that have been announced as supporting this new standard are:

Hisense plans to support Dolby Vision 2 on its 2026 RGB MiniLED TVs, including UX, UR9, and UR8, and bring it to more MiniLED TVs via a future OTA update.

plans to support Dolby Vision 2 on its 2026 RGB MiniLED TVs, including UX, UR9, and UR8, and bring it to more MiniLED TVs via a future OTA update. TCL 's 2026 X QD-Mini LED TV Series and C Series plan to support Dolby Vision 2 via a future OTA update.

's 2026 X QD-Mini LED TV Series and C Series plan to support Dolby Vision 2 via a future OTA update. TP Vision's Philips' 2026 OLED TV sets plan to feature Dolby Vision 2, including the new 2026 Philips OLED811, OLED911 series and its flagship OLED951.

Dolby Vision 2: pricing and availability

The specific pricing and release dates for these various makes and models have not been announced at this stage. Although some are already out and just need updates.

Expect pricing to vary as this format will span a range of TV models from the higher mid-range to the top-end for manufacturers.