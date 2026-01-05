TCL goes super-premium with massive SQD-Mini LED TV upgrade
TCL is going big on Mini LED in 2026, in more ways than one
Quick Summary
TCL has upgraded its Mini LED TV technology to launch a premium SQD-Mini LED model later this year.
Shown at CES 2026, the TCL X11L uses Super Quantum Crystals technology to provide a wider colour gamut and precision.
TCL has announced a number of new TVs for 2026, including a flagship model sporting its latest upgrades in Mini LED technology.
The TCL X11L is what the brand calls an SQD-Mini LED TV. That's because it utilises the company's breakthrough Super Quantum Crystals (Super QLED) tech, as used in its proprietary Deep Colour System.
This is claimed to provide a much wider spectrum of colour and enhanced contrast over existing Mini LED models. It is also said to be more accurate in colour presentation thanks to reducing colour crosstalk, and works with the Halo Control System to minimise the slight halo effect sometimes seen around bright objects on a dark background.
This latter system also controls up to 20,000 precise dimming zones, allowing for extreme brightness without impacting on black levels.
The TCL X11L also features what the brand calls its ZeroBorder design – which results in almost no bezel. And the depth of the TV is "less than 0.8-inches" to allow for near-flush wall mounting.
We're still waiting on a full spec sheet, but the TV will run on the TSR AI Processor for real-time image adjustments, and sports a 144Hz refresh rate, so it's ideal for gaming too.
Audio is provided in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, to ensure the sounds match the pictures.
Other TCL TVs at CES 2026
There will be several other TCL TV models available this year, too. These include a next-gen NXTVision lifestyle TV to take on the likes of Samsung's The Frame, plus a line of C-series QD-Mini LED sets.
The brand will also introduce a mammoth 115-inch TV – the TCL X955 Max – which will effectively turn your living room into a cinema.
Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we'll be seeing each of the new models during our travels around the CES show floor this week.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
