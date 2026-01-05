TCL goes super-premium with massive SQD-Mini LED TV upgrade

Quick Summary TCL has upgraded its Mini LED TV technology to launch a premium SQD-Mini LED model later this year. Shown at CES 2026, the TCL X11L uses Super Quantum Crystals technology to provide a wider colour gamut and precision.

TCL has announced a number of new TVs for 2026, including a flagship model sporting its latest upgrades in Mini LED technology.

The TCL X11L is what the brand calls an SQD-Mini LED TV. That's because it utilises the company's breakthrough Super Quantum Crystals (Super QLED) tech, as used in its proprietary Deep Colour System.

This is claimed to provide a much wider spectrum of colour and enhanced contrast over existing Mini LED models. It is also said to be more accurate in colour presentation thanks to reducing colour crosstalk, and works with the Halo Control System to minimise the slight halo effect sometimes seen around bright objects on a dark background.

This latter system also controls up to 20,000 precise dimming zones, allowing for extreme brightness without impacting on black levels.

The TCL X11L also features what the brand calls its ZeroBorder design – which results in almost no bezel. And the depth of the TV is "less than 0.8-inches" to allow for near-flush wall mounting.

We're still waiting on a full spec sheet, but the TV will run on the TSR AI Processor for real-time image adjustments, and sports a 144Hz refresh rate, so it's ideal for gaming too.

Audio is provided in collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, to ensure the sounds match the pictures.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other TCL TVs at CES 2026

There will be several other TCL TV models available this year, too. These include a next-gen NXTVision lifestyle TV to take on the likes of Samsung's The Frame, plus a line of C-series QD-Mini LED sets.

The brand will also introduce a mammoth 115-inch TV – the TCL X955 Max – which will effectively turn your living room into a cinema.

(Image credit: TCL)

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced, but we'll be seeing each of the new models during our travels around the CES show floor this week.