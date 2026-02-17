Shark Beauty unveils first-ever air straightener – and I got to try it before anyone else

QUICK SUMMARY Shark Beauty has unveiled the brand new SilkiPro Straight, a wet-to-dry air straightener powered by HeatSense ceramic plates and RapidDry technology. It also features three interchangeable combs designed to reach from root to tip, increase tension and allow for controlled drying and straightening. The Shark SilkiPro Straight launches in Plum Satin and Rose Petal on 4th March, priced at £249.99.

Shark Beauty has unveiled its brand new hair styler, designed to dry, straighten and wave all in one tool. The new SilkiPro Straight is reminiscent of one of the attachments that comes with the Shark Glam, but has now been developed into a standalone tool in its own right, which beauty fans will be very happy to hear.

Whilst a quick first glance might suggest similarities to the Dyson Airstrait, the design is actually completely different. Featuring a range of integrated, interchangeable combs, it helps guide hair through the straightening process and solves the common issue of not being able to reach right to the root – meaning you can achieve a fully straight finish.

“For many people – especially those with curly, coily and textured hair – hair smoothing and straightening can come with trade-offs between results, time and hair health,” said Julie Bailey Blanche, VP of Marketing, Haircare and Skincare at Shark. “Shark SilkiPro Straight was designed to break that cycle, making it easier to achieve silky results, no matter your hair type or texture, all with just one tool.”

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

I was lucky enough to be invited by Shark Beauty this morning to try the new air straightener in an intimate session with a small group of journalists, making us amongst the first in the country to experience it. It’s an undeniably gorgeous tool and noticeably lightweight, which I was told is due to the weight being more evenly distributed than the Glam with the Silki attachment fitted.

The colourways, Plum Satin and Rose Petal, give the tool a chic, premium feel. With soft shades like these becoming increasingly popular in beauty tech, it makes perfect sense that Shark chose to launch in these tones.

We were also treated to impressive demos from celebrity stylist Jay Birmingham, who showcased the SilkiPro Straight on two models with different hair types. The first model’s hair was dampened and then straightened using both the wet and dry settings, whilst the second had her hair styled into soft waves.

(Image credit: Shark Beauty)

As mentioned, the SilkiPro Straight features the Silki Smooth Comb Collection – three interchangeable combs designed to reach from root to tip, increasing tension and allowing for greater control whilst drying and straightening. Shark recommends rough-drying hair to around 70-80% using the drying setting first, before going in with the wet-to-dry straightening mode.

It’s also the only air straightener powered by HeatSense ceramic plates, with an integrated heat sensor that measures temperature 1,000 times per second and automatically adjusts heat levels to help prevent heat damage.

Thankfully, we don’t have too long to wait until the Shark SilkiPro Straight arrives. It will be available in Plum Satin and Rose Petal from 4th March priced at £249.99, but keep an eye out for my full review coming very soon.