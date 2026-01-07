L’Oréal’s new multi-styler promises healthier hair with glass plates and infrared technology

QUICK SUMMARY L’Oréal has unveiled the Light Straight + Multi-styler at CES, a versatile new hair tool that uses patented infrared light technology to deliver faster styling at lower temperatures for improved hair health. Part of L’Oréal’s growing infrared-powered styling lineup, the styler also features smart sensors and machine learning for a more personalised experience, with a consumer launch expected in 2027.

L’Oréal has announced the launch of its new Light Straight + Multi-styler at CES, designed to help to protect hair health without compromising on performance. It’s designed for straightening, smoothing and curling, making it a versatile all-in-one styling tool.

With the Light Straight + Multi-styler, L’Oréal is clearly building out a full infrared-powered hairstyling routine. It joins the Airlight Pro, first unveiled at CES 2024, meaning the brand is now leaning heavily into infrared tech as a smarter way to style hair.

The new styler has also been announced alongside L’Oréal’s first-ever LED face mask, with both products expected to reach consumers in 2027.

(Image credit: L’Oréal)

Whilst many of the best hair straighteners style at over 200°C, the Light Straight + Multi-styler doesn't exceed 160°C due to its glass plate design, which a pretty significant reduction. According to L’Oréal’s own testing, it works three times faster and leaves hair twice as smooth compared to leading premium stylers, which is a bold claim but an exciting one.

The device also uses near-infrared light to reshape the internal hydrogen bonds in hair, helping to maintain smoother, shinier and stronger hair whilst you style. This is also a fairly unique approach in the market right now, and one that puts hair health front and centre.

To top it off, the styler is equipped with smart internal sensors and proprietary algorithms powered by machine learning. These adapt to your movements and gestures as you style, fine-tuning performance for a more personalised experience.

It’s clever stuff, and very on-brand for L’Oréal’s growing beauty tech ambitions.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors