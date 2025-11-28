You have just hours to grab the best Black Friday TV deal of the year

Today, Amazon dropped the most appealing TV deal that I've seen of Black Friday. Thing is, it's a 'Lightning Deal', so you've got mere hours left to bag one if you want it – as the clock ticks down.

It's for Hisense's U7Q Mini-LED, which began to drop in price yesterday, but has since dropped a further £100 in true old-skool Black Friday style (and don't worry, US readers, I've got your back on a similar deal – see further below). It's such a good deal that the 55-inch model is actually even cheaper than the 50-inch one!

Check out the Hisense U7Q deal on Amazon

It's all part of the best Black Friday sales, of course, with Amazon really taking charge today – actual Black Friday. It's worth checking out the retailer's Top 100 deals, which I've curated into those actually worth buying.

Save 57% (£570) Hisense U7QT (55-inch) Mini-LED TV: was £999 now £429 at Amazon As with most Hisense TVs, a big selling point is the affordability. But given where this set's asking price began, this discount is absolutely huge. It's stock limited, though, so it's into the final hours of the sale – unless it sells out before the timer ends.

Save 45% ($415.61) Hisense U7 (55-inch) Mini-LED TV: was $913.60 now $497.99 at Amazon Hiense's models differ from region to region, but this is the closest US equivalent to the above deal. It's still got a considerable reduction – but ought to last longer, as it's not a Lightning Deal like the UK offer, above.

I had written earlier about how I was tempted by the deal, because I've been looking for a second screen to put in my garage. And for quite a specific reason – to wall-mount for my Zwift setup.

At T3, we've reviewed the step-up version of this TV, the U7Q Pro, which netted a full 5-star review. Obviously, the non-Pro model isn't the same, as it's less bright, has fewer dimming zones, but that suits me perfectly – and most people will agree.

There are plenty of other deals on at the moment, of course, including some higher-end products worth your attention. I've already written about the LG versus Panasonic versus Philips OLED comparison and which is the theoretical best purchase.

At the lower end of the scale, however, there are great options from both Amazon and TCL – as I wrote about yesterday. But now this Hisense deal has come through, short-lived as it is, I actually think it's the best Black Friday TV deal that we've seen yet – perhaps for the whole weekend.

Anyway, tick-tock, the clock is ticking. You've only got hours to buy if it's of interest. Last time I checked the stock was 94% sold, so I don't think it'll be hanging about for long. G'luck.