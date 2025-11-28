You have just hours to grab the best Black Friday TV deal of the year
The 55-inch Hisense U7Q is an Amazon 'Lightning Deal' today
Today, Amazon dropped the most appealing TV deal that I've seen of Black Friday. Thing is, it's a 'Lightning Deal', so you've got mere hours left to bag one if you want it – as the clock ticks down.
It's for Hisense's U7Q Mini-LED, which began to drop in price yesterday, but has since dropped a further £100 in true old-skool Black Friday style (and don't worry, US readers, I've got your back on a similar deal – see further below). It's such a good deal that the 55-inch model is actually even cheaper than the 50-inch one!
Check out the Hisense U7Q deal on Amazon
It's all part of the best Black Friday sales, of course, with Amazon really taking charge today – actual Black Friday. It's worth checking out the retailer's Top 100 deals, which I've curated into those actually worth buying.
As with most Hisense TVs, a big selling point is the affordability. But given where this set's asking price began, this discount is absolutely huge. It's stock limited, though, so it's into the final hours of the sale – unless it sells out before the timer ends.
Hiense's models differ from region to region, but this is the closest US equivalent to the above deal. It's still got a considerable reduction – but ought to last longer, as it's not a Lightning Deal like the UK offer, above.
I had written earlier about how I was tempted by the deal, because I've been looking for a second screen to put in my garage. And for quite a specific reason – to wall-mount for my Zwift setup.
At T3, we've reviewed the step-up version of this TV, the U7Q Pro, which netted a full 5-star review. Obviously, the non-Pro model isn't the same, as it's less bright, has fewer dimming zones, but that suits me perfectly – and most people will agree.
There are plenty of other deals on at the moment, of course, including some higher-end products worth your attention. I've already written about the LG versus Panasonic versus Philips OLED comparison and which is the theoretical best purchase.
At the lower end of the scale, however, there are great options from both Amazon and TCL – as I wrote about yesterday. But now this Hisense deal has come through, short-lived as it is, I actually think it's the best Black Friday TV deal that we've seen yet – perhaps for the whole weekend.
Anyway, tick-tock, the clock is ticking. You've only got hours to buy if it's of interest. Last time I checked the stock was 94% sold, so I don't think it'll be hanging about for long. G'luck.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.