I scoured Amazon’s Top 100 deals for the best tech – here's everything in my shopping cart

Black Friday at Amazon made easy for tech shoppers

Black friday
(Image credit: Shutter Speed / Unsplash)
Navigating the best Black Friday deals can be a minefield, as retailer competitiveness in 2025 has been more aggressive than I've ever seen it before – and the sales are very much alive and kicking right now.

Not only that, the big retailers such as Amazon have so much product that it's frankly boring to scour through all the duds. Fortunately, though, I'm here to pick the tech gems out from the masses of entries – digging into Amazon's Top 100 deals specifically.

Much as I'd like to bag every item, these are the initial items that I've added to my basket, before they undergo further consideration – as I don't need to buy two eReaders, I know! But you'll no doubt find some tech must-haves among my curated selection...

Best Black Friday deals: Highlights

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Kindles

Amazon Kindle
Save 24% (£25)
Amazon Kindle: was £104.99 now £79.99 at Amazon
This eReader is great for what it's designed to do: reading eBooks. Amazon is the best in the business with this product line, the entry-level Kindle – this being the current version – an ideal product for poolside reading on holiday, bedside reading with a lamp on, or as a great gift for another book-lover.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (no ads)
Save 21% (£35)
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (no ads): was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon
If the base Kindle doesn't satisfy you as there's no built-in lighting, then the Paperwhite is here to save the day. There's a big discount on the version without built-in adverts interrupting your reading, making this the best Kindle for most people – if you can afford the extra cover price.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best tablets

Amazon Fire HD 8
Save 60% (£60)
Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
The 8-inch version of Amazon's entry-level tablet has a massive 60% off its RRP. An ideal product for streaming, browsing and basic apps. Note, however, that Amazon's tablet runs a software layer over the top – which prevents access to the full Google Play library. As such, you're somewhat restricted to what's accessible, but if this is for the whole family or your kids, that could be a great child-lock benefit.

Price match: John Lewis £39.99 | Currys £39.99 | Argos £39.99

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best gaming buys

Sony Playstation 5
Save 33% (£140.99)
Sony Playstation 5: was £429.99 now £289 at Amazon
Sony has put out masses of hardware deals for Black Friday, with the Digital Edition taking a particularly major price dip.

However, outside of Amazon, these PS5 deals are well worth considering too:

Argos: PS5 Pro was £699.99, now £569.99 [SAVE £130] | Very.co.uk: PS5 Digital + Disc Drive + COD BLOPS7: was £549, now £389

Sony Playstation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
Save 25% (£50)
Sony Playstation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller: was £199.99 now £149.99 at Amazon
The pro controller for your newly purchased PlayStation 5 sound appealing? It's much better weighted, more responsive, and you can add a variety of tailored adjustments to it, too. It's usually very pricey, mind, but Amazon has cut 25% from the asking price.

Price matched: John Lewis £149 – in white | Very.co.uk £149 – Midnight Black only

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best phones

Google Pixel 9a
Save 30% (£152)
Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £347 at Amazon
Nowhere else is selling the mid-level Google Android phone quite this cheaply, giving Amazon the upper hand. It's a great budget handset, with easy-to-use software, loads of AI feature to improve your experience and photography, and lots of attractive colourways to pick from too.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best headphones

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was £119 now £99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

You see AirPods in many people's ears for good reason – Apple's in-ears are simply great. With easy connectivity and great sound, the only addition you could likely want is active noise-cancelling (ANC) – which Amazon also has offer (albeit not in the Top 100), priced at £149.

Beats Studio Pro
Save 57% (£200.99)
Beats Studio Pro : was £349.99 now £149 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

If you've been looking for some over-ear headphones then Beats' massive sound and decent active noise-cancelling (ANC) make them worth their original cover price – now they're less than half price, however, these are a certified bargain.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3
Save 36% (£180)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £499.99 now £319.99 at Amazon
Read moreRead less

A go-to favourite at T3 for the Black Friday sales, Lenovo's affordable entry-level laptop has frequently appeared on offer. But it's never been this cheap – as I've checked on CamelCamelCamel – making this already affordable Windows machine the best deal that it's ever been.

