I scoured Amazon’s Top 100 deals for the best tech – here's everything in my shopping cart

Navigating the best Black Friday deals can be a minefield, as retailer competitiveness in 2025 has been more aggressive than I've ever seen it before – and the sales are very much alive and kicking right now.

Not only that, the big retailers such as Amazon have so much product that it's frankly boring to scour through all the duds. Fortunately, though, I'm here to pick the tech gems out from the masses of entries – digging into Amazon's Top 100 deals specifically.

See Amazon's Top 100 Black Friday deals in full

Much as I'd like to bag every item, these are the initial items that I've added to my basket, before they undergo further consideration – as I don't need to buy two eReaders, I know! But you'll no doubt find some tech must-haves among my curated selection...

Best Black Friday deals: Highlights

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best Kindles

Save 24% (£25) Amazon Kindle: was £104.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This eReader is great for what it's designed to do: reading eBooks. Amazon is the best in the business with this product line, the entry-level Kindle – this being the current version – an ideal product for poolside reading on holiday, bedside reading with a lamp on, or as a great gift for another book-lover.

Save 21% (£35) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (no ads): was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If the base Kindle doesn't satisfy you as there's no built-in lighting, then the Paperwhite is here to save the day. There's a big discount on the version without built-in adverts interrupting your reading, making this the best Kindle for most people – if you can afford the extra cover price.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best tablets

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best gaming buys

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best phones

Save 30% (£152) Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £347 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Nowhere else is selling the mid-level Google Android phone quite this cheaply, giving Amazon the upper hand. It's a great budget handset, with easy-to-use software, loads of AI feature to improve your experience and photography, and lots of attractive colourways to pick from too.

Amazon Top 100 deals: Best headphones

Save 57% (£200.99) Beats Studio Pro : was £349.99 now £149 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you've been looking for some over-ear headphones then Beats' massive sound and decent active noise-cancelling (ANC) make them worth their original cover price – now they're less than half price, however, these are a certified bargain.