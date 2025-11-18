Argos' best Black Friday tech deals: Our expert team's picks from the sale

Argos is officially into the swing of its Black Friday sales, which means lots of opportunity to bag some excellent deals – even though Black Friday itself isn't until 28 November. You could have all your shopping done by then, though, as these early deals are just as good!

Discounts are being applied across all of the product categories offered by Argos, and these are some of the best UK Black Friday deals around now: everything from TVs to laptops, toys to kitchen appliances. We've focused on core tech here, though, with specific picks per category.

There is a dedicated, official page for the Argos Black Friday sale that you can visit on the Argos site – but to save you some time and lots of clicking, our team of top tech experts has tracked down the best offers at Argos right now, which you can dig into by section below or using the side navigation panel on this page.

Best Argos Black Friday sale 2025: best deals today

Argos Black Friday sale 2025: phones deals

Save 25% (£200) Google Pixel 10: was £799 now £599 at Argos There's currently a hefty £200 off the Pixel 10 at Argos, and it's a fantastic flagship phone. Top-level performance, plus all the Android AI software features, means this handset is well worth your consideration.

Argos Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Save 5% (£20.95) Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World: was £429.95 now £409 at Argos Nintendo's latest console is the hot ticket for this holiday season – and with a nice wedge of cash cut away from the RRP, you can get your hands on Mario for a little less. Stock is in good supply, finally, so if you've been waiting then now's the time to buy.

Save 21% (£60.99) Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was £289.99 now £229 at Argos While Meta has its own sale on for the Quest 3S, Argos is actually beating its price by a good margin! Same goes for Amazon, which is also charging more at present. So if you've been looking for the VR/AR headset then this is the cheapest you'll find it right now.

Argos Black Friday sale 2025: headphone deals

Save 38% (£50) Marshall Major V wireless headphones: was £129.99 now £79.99 at Argos The Marshall Major V wireless headphones in black certainly look the part – and more importantly, they sound the part too. You can now pick up these excellent cans for half price in the Argos sales.

Save 38% (£15) JLab JBuds Mini in-ear true wireless earbuds: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Argos These wireless earbuds from JLab give you a lot of bang for your buck even when they're not on sale, so it makes a lot of sense to pick them up when there's a £15 discount on offer – so they're even better value.

Best Argos Black Friday sale 2025: best toys deals

Save 29% (£209.99) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series: was £734.99 now £525 at Argos A great buy for any adult builder (the box says 18+, after all), the Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is a gigantic set with over 7,500 bricks – hence the high price. This is the biggest discount the set has ever had, though, beating Amazon's previous Prime Day sale.

Argos Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save 22% (£200) LG OLED B4 48-inch: was £899.99 now £699.99 at Argos There's a lot to like about the LG OLED B4, from the stunning 4K picture quality to the Magic Remote. Excellent blacks, viewing angles, and colour accuracy all add up to an impressive television package.

Argos Black Friday sale recap

Argos celebrated Black Friday in style last year: we saw everything from phones to smartwatches to TVs to toothbrushes on offer. Whatever product category you were interested in, there was bound to be something that caught your eye.

So far, we're getting a repeat performance this time around: lots of discounts, across lots of product categories, and new offers popping up all the time. If you're in the market for some of the best Christmas gifts in 2025, this is a great resource.

When is Argos's Black Friday sale?

Black Friday itself falls on 28 November 2024. However, by the start of the month, Argos was already promoting Black Friday offers on its site – which means lots of time for you to bag the gadgets and items you're after.