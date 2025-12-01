Live

Black Friday? Pah! That's so last week. Cyber Monday is here, marking the final day of the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Many of the sales we're seeing from big retailers are set to end this evening, meaning there really is no better time to checkout.

I've been hard at work all throughout November, hunting down the best of the early deals on watches, and I can confidently say that this year has some of the very best. Whether you're hunting for dive watches, chronographs or just seeking out a bargain, you can find something killer here.

T3's Top Three

Under £100

Casio Retro Blue Resin
Casio Retro Blue Resin: was £14.99 now £9.99 at Argos
Classy, simple, blue. And less than £10. Score!

Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse
Casio G-Shock 5600 Beach Time Lapse: was £99.90 now £44.10 at Goldsmiths
One of the best deals of the year – a better than half price Casio G-Shock.

Under £500

Seiko Presage 40.5mm
Seiko Presage 40.5mm: was £490 now £247.50 at First Class Watches
A vintage-styled dive watch under £250? Sign me up.

Spinnaker Hull Diver
Spinnaker Hull Diver: was £324 now £198 at Amazon
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!

Premium picks

Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech
Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech: was £17,400 now £14,790 at Chisholm Hunter
This ex-display Panerai is one of the best models in its catalogue.

TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5
TAG Heuer Aquaracer Calibre 5: was £3,100 now £2,092 at Beaverbrooks
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.

Grand Seiko Hotaka Peaks Spring Drive GMT
Grand Seiko Hotaka Peaks Spring Drive GMT: was £5,900 now £3,982.50 at Goldsmiths
A modern sporty GMT with Spring Drive!

Ciga Design Blue Planet
Ciga Design Blue Planet: was £1,231 now £984.80 at Amazon
An award-winning watch for under £1,000!

Dive watches

Detrash Great White
Detrash Great White: was £375 now £335 at Detrash
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!

Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster
Seiko Seiko Prospex Save the Ocean Monster: was £500 now £350 at Chisholm Hunter
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.

Chronographs

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Go Large: was £660 now £379 at Goldsmiths
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.

Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical
Seiko Prospex Speedtimer Mechanical: was £2,870 now £1,822.50 at Beaverbrooks
An automatic chronograph for less than £2,000!

GMT watches

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail'
Seiko Presage Cocktail Time GMT 'Rusty Nail': was £520 now £415 at Chisholm Hunter
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.

Fossil Blue GMT
Fossil Blue GMT: was £175.28 now £94.50 at Amazon
A pop of colour with a cool complication.

Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT
Seiko Prospex Marine Green GMT: was £1,400 now £1,190 at Chisholm Hunter
Bag the saving with code BF15.

LIVE: Latest Updates

Fit for a king

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Annual Calendar

(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter)

If you're looking for a modern watchmaker that can really innovate, Parmigiani Fleurier is definitely one to have on your radar. The brand produces some mind-bending watches, most notably its range of alternative calendars.

But hey, don't just take my word for it. A Parmigiani Fleurier chronograph is the watch of choice for King Charles, and there really is no better seal of approval. Right now, you can snag the Tonda PF Annual Calendar from the brand with a £10,000 saving at Chisholm Hunter.

Offset goodness from Glashutte

Glashutte Original PanoMatic Lunar

(Image credit: Chisholm Hunter)

I'm a sucker for an offset dial, having admired the design on watches like the Lange 1 for years. It's no secret that those are quite pricey, however, and lower priced alternatives can be hard to come by.

One of the most prominent examples comes from Glashutte Original, like this PanoMatic Lunar. You can