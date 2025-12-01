Live
Black Friday? Pah! That's so last week. Cyber Monday is here, marking the final day of the busiest shopping weekend of the year. Many of the sales we're seeing from big retailers are set to end this evening, meaning there really is no better time to checkout.
I've been hard at work all throughout November, hunting down the best of the early deals on watches, and I can confidently say that this year has some of the very best. Whether you're hunting for dive watches, chronographs or just seeking out a bargain, you can find something killer here.
As ever, all of the deals you see listed on T3 come from one of our trusted partners. In the watch world, that includes brands like Goldsmiths, Chisholm Hunter, Beaverbrooks, Jura Watches, First Class Watches, H Samuel and Amazon, though you may also spot some from other retailers.
T3's Top Three
- Detrash dive watch: £40 off with FREE strap
- Gorgeous G-Shock: now just £44.10
- Award-winning watch: under £1,000 at Amazon
Under £100
Classy, simple, blue. And less than £10. Score!
One of the best deals of the year – a better than half price Casio G-Shock.
Under £500
A vintage-styled dive watch under £250? Sign me up.
Check Prices: Goldsmiths £261
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!
Premium picks
This ex-display Panerai is one of the best models in its catalogue.
This perfectly-sized TAG is over £1,000 off.
A modern sporty GMT with Spring Drive!
An award-winning watch for under £1,000!
Dive watches
Save £40 on this Detrash dive watch and get a free strap as well!
Read moreRead less▼
This chunky diver is bang on trend right now.
Chronographs
Snag a killer chronograph for a bargain price.
An automatic chronograph for less than £2,000!
GMT watches
This classic style is perfect for classier looks.
A pop of colour with a cool complication.
Bag the saving with code BF15.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Fit for a king
If you're looking for a modern watchmaker that can really innovate, Parmigiani Fleurier is definitely one to have on your radar. The brand produces some mind-bending watches, most notably its range of alternative calendars.
But hey, don't just take my word for it. A Parmigiani Fleurier chronograph is the watch of choice for King Charles, and there really is no better seal of approval. Right now, you can snag the Tonda PF Annual Calendar from the brand with a £10,000 saving at Chisholm Hunter.
Offset goodness from Glashutte
I'm a sucker for an offset dial, having admired the design on watches like the Lange 1 for years. It's no secret that those are quite pricey, however, and lower priced alternatives can be hard to come by.
