Hands on with the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1

When we talk about the best watches on the market, we probably all think of something slightly different. Many would turn to Rolex; others may think of brand with higher finishing quality, like Patek Phillippe.

Whatever you turn to, chances are you probably think of a Swiss manufacturer. The Swiss watch industry is a gargantuan thing, with a multitude of brands spanning from the affordable to the absolutely bonkers. Couple that with a rich history and it's not hard to see why so many people are fans.

If you dig a little deeper, though, you'll find a rich vein of German watches. The country is home to some fantastic brands making top watches – like the Nomos Club Sport Neomatik I reviewed earlier this year.

At the top of the pile, though, is A Lange & Söhne. A brand synonymous with absolutely exceptional finishing, Lange is a grail watch for many – present company very much included.

For me, the Lange 1 is the epitome of the brand. With its signature offset dial, the model features a large date window and space for all manner of complications.

I recently had the opportunity to get hands on with one at the brand's new London showroom. Let's dive in and take a closer look.

What's the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1 like to wear?

When you first put the Lange 1 onto your wrist you'll notice the weight. Despite a relatively lightweight leather strap, the whole thing has a reassuring heft to it.

That's not surprising given the material parts here. I'm specifically wearing the Perpetual Calendar model, which features a pink gold case and a whopping 621 parts within the movement.

That's necessary to offer the kind of complications on show here. The iconic outsize date is joined by a calendar, a moon phase, a day/night indicator and a day of the week display. There's even an indicator at the 6 o'clock position to tell you whether or not it's a leap year.

Let's jump back to that leather strap, which is deserving of its own merit. This isn't any old alligator leather – it's fully CITES certified to offer as much reassurance to the end user. In essence, the only thing that would offer more detail would be to rifle through Ian the alligator's old diaries and holiday snaps to see he led a very happy life, before dedicating his body to be turned into beautiful watch strap material.

Of course, no conversation about the Lange 1 can be had without discussing the finishing. That is astonishingly good, with a mix of different finishes visible through the display case back.

It's something of a cliche at this point, but it's almost a shame to wear the reverse side against your wrist. You could quite easily spend hours staring at the stunning workmanship on offer.

Should you buy the A Lange & Söhne Lange 1?

There's no hiding from the fact that this is an expensive watch. Models vary, ranging from around £50,000 up into the early six figures. That's unlikely to be spare change for many.

Still, if you're in the market for an incredible watch with a high price tag, there are definitely worse ways to spend your money. In fact, if you're looking to spend £50,000 on a watch, I'm not too sure there are many better ways to spend than a Lange 1.

The level of finishing is exceptional, the watch itself is a dream to behold and will surely end up being passed from generation to generation.