Geneva Watch Days 2025 LIVE: first look at new watches from TAG Heuer, Breitling, Zenith and more

5 best luxury watches worn at Wimbledon 2025 – featuring Rolex, OMEGA and Tudor

New TAG Heuer chronograph is a nod to the 1960s

New Zenith Chronomaster Sport features a dial that's out of this world

TAG Heuer adds another classic motoring event to its official timekeeper catalogue

5 watches under £500 I'd buy in the Chisholm Hunter summer sale – including brands like Seiko, Tissot and Hamilton

Jaeger-LeCoultre introduces a range of new tourbillon-clad watches – with big complications and stunning dials

Apple Watch: With one week to go, here’s what we expect from the Series 11, Ultra 3 and Watch SE in 2025

5 British watch brands you don't know about – but you should

3 bargain watches under £500 I'd buy in the Beaverbrooks sale – including Seiko and a Tissot PRX

New A Lange and Söhne Zeitwerk fuses two elements for the first time

This watch dial is older than humanity itself

This steel Patek Philippe could become a record breaker (again) – and it was born during World War II

Why the new 'Titanium Blue' Galaxy Watch Ultra might just be the best upgrade from Samsung's 2025 wearable lineup

New Jaeger-LeCoultre chronograph proves grey isn't always drab

Zenith’s new Defy Skyline Skeleton has me seeing stars