Geneva Watch Days 2025 LIVE: first look at new watches from TAG Heuer, Breitling, Zenith and more
The latest launches, movements and collections at Geneva Watch Days 2025
It’s Geneva Watch Days 2025! The three day exhibition started back in 2020 to celebrate pioneering watch brands and their latest luxury collections.
Back again for a fifth year, Geneva Watch Days is showcasing over 50 watch manufacturers and their new timepieces. From 4th - 7th September, you can expect to see watches, movements and limited edition collections from brands like TAG Heuer, Breitling, Zenith, Ulysse Nardin, Laurent Ferrier, Gerald Charles and much more.
Compared to Watches and Wonders, Geneva Watch Days is slightly smaller and highlights more independent watch brands, so we’re excited to see what the exhibition has in store.
For this year’s event, we’ll be reporting live from Geneva Watch Days to keep you up-to-date with all the latest news, so stay tuned!