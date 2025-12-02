TAG Heuer and fragment’s new watch proves that black and white is a classic for a reason

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has teamed up with fragment for its third watch collaboration. The new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition features a lightning bottle integrated into the dial and stunning black and white accents.

Black and white never looked so good! TAG Heuer has collaborated with fragment for the third time on a new limited edition Carrera Chronograph. The latest timepiece features a black and white dial which features an integrated lightning bolt and an intricate caseback.

It seems that three times is a charm with this new watch collaboration. TAG Heuer has partnered with streetwear brand, fragment, since 2018 and has combined its classic watch manufacturing with brand founder, Hiroshi Fujiwara’s iconic fashion design and influence.

The latest collaboration might be one of my favourites from the two brands as it proves that black and white is classic for a reason. Measuring just 39mm, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition features black and white contrasting elements, a reinterpretation of Fujiwara’s signature design vision.

Based on the Carrera Chronograph, the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition has three chronograph counters at three, six and nine o’clock. The steel case has a crown on the right side that’s flanked by two pushers to control the chronographs.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Aside from the chronographs, the dial of the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition is kept relatively simple with its black opalin colour and material. For contrast, it has a white curved flange, and the hour, minute and seconds hands, as well as the chronograph hands are finished in silver.

Fujiwara and fragment’s influences can be seen subtly on the dial, with the fragment logo sitting at six o’clock. At 12 o’clock is a fragment lightning bolt that’s displayed in what looks like a date window. The bezel has a lighter grey shade that displays the tachymeter scale.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph x fragment Limited Edition is powered by the TH20-00 movement which gives the watch 80 hours of power. The caseback shows off the movement intricately which is shaped like a shield and has black lightning bolt graphics overlapping it on the sapphire crystal.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors