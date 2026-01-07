Hublot reimagines camo in all black with its first watch collaboration of 2026

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has collaborated with Yohji Yamamoto for the fourth time on the new Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo watch. The watch is made from microblasted black ceramic, and features a black-on-black camouflage dial.

Hublot is kicking off 2026 in style by reimagining camouflage in its new watch collaboration. For the fourth time, Hublot is teaming up with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto on a Classic Fusion timepiece, featuring microblasted ceramic and camo detailing.

Hublot and Yamamoto have collaborated a few times, and camo patterns have always been at the forefront of the designs. This time round – and the first collaboration between the two since 2020 – the camo is back and this time, it’s in all black.

The new Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo measures 42mm and has a microblasted matte black ceramic case. The watch has a thickness of 10.4mm, so that paired with its overall size, it’s a pretty chunky design that takes up the majority of the wrist.

Having said that, the size and thickness of the watch is designed to absorb light and shadows, so it gives the Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo a sense of motion when the light changes and as you move.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The dial is the main attraction of the Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo, and its dramatic yet oddly subtle. It features black and grey camo print, but it’s actually so dark, it’s hard to make it out! But if you look closely, you can see the different shapes, textures and colours of the pattern.

The Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo features hour markers, and hour, minute and seconds hands in – you guessed it – all black. There’s also a date window at the three o’clock position.

Powered by the HUB1110 calibre movement, the Classic Fusion Yohji Yamamoto All Black Camo comes with 48 hours of power reserve and 5 ATM water resistance. The watch is finished with a black fabric and rubber strap.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors