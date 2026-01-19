Hublot’s new Novak Djokovic watch collaboration is a tennis fan’s dream

QUICK SUMMAR Hublot has debuted new novelties at LVMH Watch Week 2026, including a collaboration with its brand ambassador, Novak Djokovic. The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition is a true tribute to tennis and Djokovic’s success and comes in three different colours, each representing tournaments won on each type of court.

Calling all tennis fans – if you love all things tennis, the new Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition will be going to the top of your watch wishlist. Debuted at LVMH Watch Week, Hublot’s Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition comes in three different colours, and celebrates the different types of courts Djokovic has played – and won – on.

Novak Djokovic has been a Hublot brand ambassador since 2021, and this new timepiece is both a celebration of the ongoing partnership between the two, and Djokovic’s greatest tennis achievements – he’s called the GOAT for a reason, after all.

The Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition pays tribute to Djokovic’s 101 tournament victories in a fun and unique way. Available in three different colours – green, orange and blue – the colours correspond to the different court types that Djokovic has played on – grass, clay and hard surface.

Hublot has taken this a step further, and has released a limited number of each colour to mark the amount of tournament wins Djokovic has had on each surface. There are eight green watches available, 21 oranges, and 72 blues, and Hublot has announced plans to add to the collection as Djokovic adds more wins.

(Image credit: Hublot)

There are plenty of tennis-inspired accents on the watch, as you’d imagine! The dials are skeletonised to show off the MHUB6035 Automatic Tourbillon movement, and there’s a bold tourbillon at the six o’clock position with a green, red or blue hand that matches the 44mm case colour.

Speaking of the case, it’s been crafted from a composite developed by Hublot that uses Lacoste polo shirts and Head tennis racquets. For strength and durability, the material is reinforced with Titaplast that gives the watch a light 56 gram weight.

(Image credit: Hublot)

My favourite part of the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic GOAT Edition is actually the caseback. When you flip the watch over, you can see the movement and its 3D mainplate which is designed to look like the strings of a tennis racquet. It also has bezel screws that have the shape and look of tennis balls, and the watch is finished with a white leather strap which mimics a racquet’s grip.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hublot hasn’t just stopped with this Djokovic collaboration. For LVMH Watch Week, Hublot has debuted a new Big Bang Unico SR_A, a collaboration with Samuel Ross, as well as a new Original Unico core collection.

(Image credit: Hublot)

The Big Bang Original Unico is inspired by Hublot’s 20th anniversary editions of the collections, but this time, the watches will become permanent, and not just limited editions. The watches come in titanium, titanium ceramic, black magic and king gold, and feature the iconic Unico flyback chronograph.