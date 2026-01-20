Bulgari hits LVMH Watch Week with some stunning watches – but it's movements are the real stars here

These might be the most impressive movements at LVMH Watch Week

Bulgari LVMH Watch Week 2026 collection
(Image credit: Bulgari)
Quick Summary

Bulgari has taken to LVMH Watch Week with a quartet of killer watches.

And its movements are the star of the show, with tiny footprints.

This year's LVMH Watch Week has been a truly impressive spectacle, complete with some killer new watches. The brand's who participate often use the show as a chance to outline exactly what the new year will hold for them.

Bulgari LVMH Watch Week 2026 collection

(Image credit: Bulgari)

Up first is a pair of limited edition collaborations with Notte Di Luce, expressed in the Lvcea model. Those make use of Urushi black lacquer dials – a Japanese art – which are set with mother-of-pearl piece for a mesmerising finish.

Next up is the classic Serpenti. This shape is perhaps the best known model in the Bulgari range, and the two new models are very wearable indeed.

Bulgari LVMH Watch Week 2026 collection

(Image credit: Bulgari)

The dials are crafted from green malachite and white opaline, with each of the rose gold cases set with 36 round-brilliant cut diamonds. The opaline model also adds 117 diamonds to the bracelet, which is crafted from rose gold to look like snake scales.

Arguably the most eye-catching model on show is the new Tubogas Machette. That's a bracelet model which is crafted in yellow gold, and adorned with an array of different colourful gemstones.

Bulgari LVMH Watch Week 2026 collection

(Image credit: Bulgari)

There's also a range of diamonds in a sunburst pattern, which extend over the entirety of the bracelet. It's a truly magnificent thing to behold.

But the star of the show for me is the Maglia Milanese Monete. A remake of the classic secret watch, this is crafted from rose gold, with a rose gold Milanese bracelet.

Bulgari LVMH Watch Week 2026 collection

(Image credit: Bulgari)

While the design of this piece is nice enough, it's the movement which really grabbed my attention here. The Piccolissimo BVP100 measures just 1.35cm across and 2.5mm thick, weighing just 1.9g.

It's a masterpiece in the art of miniaturisation, and shows just how impressive the brand's work in that space has been. A little under two years ago, I spoke with the brand's then managing director of watches, Antoine Pin, who spoke about the importance of making smaller parts. It's good to see proof of that finally hitting the market.

