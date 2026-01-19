Tiffany & Co arrives at LVMH Watch Week with a stunning chronograph – but you probably won't get one

Quick Summary The Tiffany & Co range unveiled at LVMH Watch Week includes a killer chronograph. It's incredibly limited, though, so you might struggle to get your hands on one.

With LVMH Watch Week now opening its doors, you can expect to see a slew of shiny new watches from its brands. That includes Tiffany & Co, which has arrived with a new collection – including one of my favourite chronographs in years.

The Tiffany Timer is made to commemorate the 160th anniversary of the brand's first chronograph, and one of the first ever American stopwatches. That was unveiled all the way back in 1866, showcasing the heritage the brand has.

The new Tiffany Timer is much more fashionable than a pocket watch, though. The classic Tiffany blue dial is simply sublime, and matches with a Taupe Alligator leather strap perfectly.

Inside, a customised El Primero movement can be found. That comes from LVMH stablemate, Zenith, and is best known for its use in watches like the Zenith Chronomaster Sport and, previously, in the Rolex Daytona. You'll get 50 hours of power reserve from that one, too.

That sits within a 40mm case crafted from platinum, with a crown and pushers made from white gold. The model is limited to just 60 pieces worldwide, and will cost £49,100 / €62,000 (approx. US$66,000 / AU$98,000).

Diamond's are a watch lovers best friend

Alongside the chronograph, the brand has also unveiled a pair of more sparkly pieces. These are more synonymous with the jewellery side of the brand's output, and look simply fantastic.

Up first is the Sixteen Stone, which is a marvel of diamond-set brilliance. A total of 433 diamonds with a weight of 3.8 carats sit on the case and buckle, while a further 24 outline a mother-of-pearl dial, separated by 12 X-shaped indices crafted from 18k yellow gold.

The other model is dubbed the Eternity by Tiffany Baguette. That features striking dial indices, with each one crafted from diamonds and cut into different shapes.

That one also features a 36mm case crafted from 18k white gold, and covered with 533 diamonds at a weight of just over two carats. The bezel contains 36 baguette-cut stones – topaz, emerald and sapphire – which matches the navy blue alligator leather strap and the blue gradient dial nicely.

Both of these models are POA.