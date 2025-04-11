New Tiffany & Co Bird on a Flying Tourbillon watch is like nothing you've seen before

It's a stunning, summery watch

When you think of brands which are in with a shout of being crowned best watch brand on the market, there are probably a few which come to mind. There are a handful of major brands which have earned the right to be in the conversation over decades of work.

Your mind probably instantly went to brands like Rolex, Omega and even Grand Seiko. All three of those are producing some seriously killer timepieces, which earn them the right to be involved in these kinds of conversations.

You might not have jumped straight to Tiffany & Co, though. The brand is iconic in the world of jewellery and fashion, offering some of the most sought after pieces in existence from its iconic blue bags.

But it can certainly do watchmaking, too. Enter its latest piece – the Tiffany & Co Bird Flying on a Tourbillon, which fuses all manner of luxurious materials in a simply stunning, limited edition piece.

Tiffany & Co Bird on a Flying Tourbillon

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

A 39mm white gold case houses the dial, which combines enamelling and lacquering, white and yellow gold and no less than 70 round-cut diamonds. It's a stupendously attractive thing, with different shapes and shades of the brand's signature blue hue.

You'll find a further 340 diamonds on the case itself, and another single brilliant diamond on the crown. It's certainly not going to be a stealthy wearing experience, but that's sort of missing the point. There's a total of 771 diamonds – 3.8 carats – on the entire piece.

It's quite criminal to have reached this point and not spoken about the movement here. It's a bespoke calibre which offers 50 hours of power reserve and a 3Hz beat rate. Oh, and a tourbillon, of course.

That – as the name should have given away – is what the golden bird is perched upon. It's a magnificent sight, and really completes the look of this piece.

There's no pricing on offer, but given that only ten of these will be on offer worldwide, it's safe to say it won't be pocket change.

