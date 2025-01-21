Tiffany & Co wows at LVMH Watch Week with diamond-studded Bird on a Rock watch

QUICK SUMMARY Tiffany & Co has unveiled two new interpretations of its Bird on a Rock watch at LVMH Watch Week. Made from diamonds and rock tsavorite, the two watches are the perfect blend of high end jewellery and watch making.

Tiffany & Co has just unveiled five new timepieces at LVMH Watch Week 2025 , including two new interpretations of the stunning Bird on a Rock watch. Featuring diamond and rock tsavorite gemstones, the new Bird on a Rock novelties are sparkly, colourful and the perfect blend of high jewellery and watch making.

This year marks the first time that Tiffany & Co has participated in LVMH Watch Week, and the brand has not held back. During the event – which officially kicked off today – Tiffany & Co has showcased current and new timepieces, including a high jewellery Carat 128 Aquamarine watch and a Wisteria watch from the Eternity by Tiffany collection.

But my favourite watches that Tiffany & Co have displayed are the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird of a Rock novelties. Jean Schlumberger was one of Tiffany & Co’s most celebrated jewellery designers, and the brand continues to honour and expand his legacy with its Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany watch line.

The Bird on a Rock was originally introduced in 1965 in the form of a brooch but it quickly became one of Tiffany & Co’s icons used across its jewellery and watches collections. Now for LVMH Watch Week, Tiffany & Co has introduced two new editions: the Bird on a Rock Full Pave Diamond Watch and the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch.

The two watches have the signature bird sat at the six o’clock position on the dial, surrounded by sparkling gemstones. The Bird on a Rock Full Pave Diamond Watch comes in a 18kt white gold case that measures 36mm. While it has small dimensions, the watch has a total of 1,362 round brilliant diamonds on the dial, bezel and bracelet.

The centre of the dial is snow-set so the different sized diamonds cover the material and give a sense of movement. On the outer rotating ring of the dial are 30 baguette aquamarines, giving the watch a pop of blue which brings out the silver and gold used on the bird icon. The caseback is engraved with a sunburst pattern with – you guessed it – even more diamonds and it also has an integrated push button.

My favourite of the two watches is the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch which uses a combination of diamonds and tsavorites. Diamonds are still the main gemstone and are on the central disc of the dial, bezel and case, as well as the bird that also has a pink sapphire eye. The baguette tsavorites loop around the dial on the outer edge and the green colour matches the green alligator strap.

Measuring 39mm, the caseback of the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch also has a sunburst pattern and showcases the Calibre LTM 2100 self-winding movement, which offers a power reserve of 38 hours. Release dates and pricing haven’t been announced but due to the gemstones, I imagine they’ll have a high price tag and will likely be limited edition.