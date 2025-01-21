Tiffany & Co wows at LVMH Watch Week with diamond-studded Bird on a Rock watch

QUICK SUMMARY
Tiffany & Co has unveiled two new interpretations of its Bird on a Rock watch at LVMH Watch Week.
Made from diamonds and rock tsavorite, the two watches are the perfect blend of high end jewellery and watch making.
Tiffany & Co has just unveiled five new timepieces at LVMH Watch Week 2025, including two new interpretations of the stunning Bird on a Rock watch. Featuring diamond and rock tsavorite gemstones, the new Bird on a Rock novelties are sparkly, colourful and the perfect blend of high jewellery and watch making.
This year marks the first time that Tiffany & Co has participated in LVMH Watch Week, and the brand has not held back. During the event – which officially kicked off today – Tiffany & Co has showcased current and new timepieces, including a high jewellery Carat 128 Aquamarine watch and a Wisteria watch from the Eternity by Tiffany collection.
But my favourite watches that Tiffany & Co have displayed are the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird of a Rock novelties. Jean Schlumberger was one of Tiffany & Co’s most celebrated jewellery designers, and the brand continues to honour and expand his legacy with its Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany watch line.
The Bird on a Rock was originally introduced in 1965 in the form of a brooch but it quickly became one of Tiffany & Co’s icons used across its jewellery and watches collections. Now for LVMH Watch Week, Tiffany & Co has introduced two new editions: the Bird on a Rock Full Pave Diamond Watch and the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch.
The two watches have the signature bird sat at the six o’clock position on the dial, surrounded by sparkling gemstones. The Bird on a Rock Full Pave Diamond Watch comes in a 18kt white gold case that measures 36mm. While it has small dimensions, the watch has a total of 1,362 round brilliant diamonds on the dial, bezel and bracelet.
The centre of the dial is snow-set so the different sized diamonds cover the material and give a sense of movement. On the outer rotating ring of the dial are 30 baguette aquamarines, giving the watch a pop of blue which brings out the silver and gold used on the bird icon. The caseback is engraved with a sunburst pattern with – you guessed it – even more diamonds and it also has an integrated push button.
My favourite of the two watches is the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch which uses a combination of diamonds and tsavorites. Diamonds are still the main gemstone and are on the central disc of the dial, bezel and case, as well as the bird that also has a pink sapphire eye. The baguette tsavorites loop around the dial on the outer edge and the green colour matches the green alligator strap.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Measuring 39mm, the caseback of the Bird on a Rock Tsavorite Watch also has a sunburst pattern and showcases the Calibre LTM 2100 self-winding movement, which offers a power reserve of 38 hours. Release dates and pricing haven’t been announced but due to the gemstones, I imagine they’ll have a high price tag and will likely be limited edition.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
-
TAG Heuer celebrates LVMH Watch Week with six new watches
They all tie in with a racing theme
By Sam Cross Published
-
Zenith launches two cool chronographs – I'd pick one over a Rolex Daytona!
These are great additions to the range
By Sam Cross Published
-
LVMH Watch Week 2025 LIVE: the best watches from TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot and more
T3 is reporting live for LVMH Watch Week, showcasing the best novelties from all our favourite watch brands
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Last updated
-
Gerald Charles debuts its first ever hardstone dial – but you might not get one
Gerald Charles celebrates its 25th anniversary with lapis lazuli watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Mr Jones Watches is back with its most relatable piece yet
However you're feeling, this watch has you covered
By Sam Cross Published
-
Your MoonSwatch just got a colourful, affordable upgrade
My favourite watch collaboration is back!
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Ciga Design Z Series Hunter – all the fun of Richard Mille without the second mortgage
I never expected to love this watch, but I can't fault it
By Sam Cross Published
-
OMEGA puts the Moon on your wrist with new Speedmaster Moonphase Meteorite
OMEGA adds two new Moonphase Meteorite watches to its Speedmaster line-up
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published