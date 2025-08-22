Nike's boldest strength collection yet is going viral – and it’s not even out in the US

Nike has just flicked the switch on its latest high-voltage drop, the VOLT Collection.

Designed to amplify strength training style and performance, the new line is already catching fire on Instagram thanks to its signature electric yellow colourway, punchy silhouettes, and unapologetic attitude.

The new collection is launching mere weeks after the company debuted its latest plyo box, shaped like a shoebox.

Available in three sizes (20", 24", and 30"), the Plyo Box was clearly just a taste of things to come from the brand.

From strength to strength

Available now in Europe and launching in the US later this year, the Nike Strength VOLT Collection leans hard into the energy of its namesake.

It’s not just about looks, though the bold Volt hue delivers profound visual impact.

The is a range that fuses Nike Strength’s top training gear with a defiant aesthetic that screams movement, power, and confidence.

There’s an attitude baked into this collection, a lightning-strike moment captured in the form of barbells and E-Z bars.

(Image credit: Nike Strength)

No surprise, then, that Nike’s VOLT campaign is already making noise online, with some of the reels on Instagram raking more than twice the brand's usual view count.

Expect to see it everywhere in the coming weeks, from the racks at lifting gyms to your algorithm.

The Volt Collection is available now at Nike Strength EU, with prices from €199 (~£172.24/ $232.13/ AU$359.20).

[Please note: The collar is launching mid/end of September.]